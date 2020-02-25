Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Six Tips Ways To Have Tough Conversations

1. Be Clear About The Issue To prepare for the conversation, you need to ask yourself two important questions: “What exactly is the behavior that is causing the problem?” and “What is the impact that the behavior is having on you, the team or the organization?” you need to reach clarity for yourself so you […]

By

1. Be Clear About The Issue

To prepare for the conversation, you need to ask yourself two important questions: “What exactly is the behavior that is causing the problem?” and “What is the impact that the behavior is having on you, the team or the organization?” you need to reach clarity for yourself so you can articulate the issue in two or three succinct statements. If not, you risk going off on a tangent during the conversation.

2. Stay On The Same Side Of The Problem

We’re working toward the same goals, sharing in the same triumphs, and working through the same problems. We may sometimes disagree on strategy or the best way forward, but even when we are in opposition, we’re still on the same side.When you feel like a friend or employee is your adversary, it’s easy to forget that they are also doing their best. But you wouldn’t have a relationship with or hire someone you didn’t think was a good person. Part of building relationships, Say thank you messages for boss for personal life or at work, is trust. Assuming good intentions will make you a better manager. Instead of seeing a mistake as a personal failing, by giving people the benefit of the doubt, you can more clearly see individual or institutional skills or knowledge gaps, without putting them on the defensive.

3. Know Your Objective

As English philosopher theodore zeldin put it: a successful conversation “Doesn’t just reshuffle the cards: it creates new cards.” what are the new cards that you want to have in your hands by the end of the conversation? Once you have determined this, plan how you will close the conversation. Don’t end without clearly expressed action items. What is the person agreeing to do? What support are you committed to provide? What obstacles might prevent these remedial actions from taking place? What do you both agree to do to overcome potential obstacles? Schedule a follow up to evaluate progress and definitively reach closure on the issue at hand.

4. Manage The Emotions

Most of us were likely raised to believe that emotions need to be left at the door. We now know that this is an old-school approach that is no longer valid in today’s work environments. It is your responsibility as a leader to understand and manage the emotions in the discussion. The late Robert Plutchik, professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, created a Wheel of Emotions to show that emotions follow a path. What starts as an annoyance, for example, can move to anger and, in extreme cases, escalate to rage.

5. Be Comfortable With Silence

There will be moments in the conversation where a silence occurs. Don’t rush to fill it with words. Just as the pause between musical notes helps us appreciate the music, so the periodic silence in the conversation allows us to hear what was said and lets the message sink in. A pause also has a calming effect and can help us connect better. For example, if you are an extrovert, you’re likely uncomfortable with silence, as you’re used to thinking while you’re speaking. This can be perceived as steamrolling or overbearing, especially if the other party is an introvert.

6. Choose The Right Place To Have The Conversation

Calling people into your office may not be the best strategy. Sitting in your own turf, behind your desk, shifts the balance of power too much on your side. Even simple body language, such as leaning forward toward the person rather than leaning back on your chair, can carry a subtle message of your positive intentions; I.E., “We’re in this together. Let’s problem solve so that we have a better workplace.” consider holding the meeting in a neutral place such as a meeting room where you can sit adjacent to each other without the desk as a barrier.

Conclusion

The Difficult Conversation Requires Skill And Empathy, But Ultimately, It Requires The Courage To Go Ahead And Do It. The More You Get Into The Habit Of Facing These Issues Squarely, The More Adept You Will Become At It. If You’re Unsure Of How To Best Approach A Crucial Conversation.

    Amanda Chatel

    Amanda Chatel is a lifestyle writer, ,politcs,  relationships, women's reproductive rights, feminism, and more. Amanda is a regular contributor to Glamour, Bolde, and Livingly. Other bylines include: Mic, Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Elle, Huffington Post, Men's Health, and BlackBook. When Amanda isn't writing, she can be found bouncing around the globe in search of pizza that's at least comparable to Joe's in NYC. So far, she's come up empty-handed. Amanda divides her time between NYC and Barcelona.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    8 Ways You’re Causing Yourself Unnecessary Pain

    by Kirstie Taylor
    Community//

    Start Saying “No.”

    by Chris Lee
    Community//

    Problems at Work or Home? You May Need a HardTalk

    by Rodger Dean Duncan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.