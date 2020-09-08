The Simple Workplace Formula: Health = Wealth

The global pandemic has accelerated the future of work in real-time.

With so much uncertainty, between the enforced restrictions, self-isolation, working from home and even reduced working hours for employees. Organisations have had to adjust their policies, operations and procedures to navigate their staff around the new ways of working.

But whilst well-being has always been so important, now more than ever, there has been an emphasis on the need for us all to further support, connect and check in with our employees and co-workers.

As we have partnered with various organisations to successfully place talent within their teams. I truly hope to see leaders and owners implement further flexibility and even gratitude practices within their organisational work policies to assist with employee mental health.



What exactly do we mean by this?

FLEXIBILITY:



Work should work around you.



As everyone’s life circumstances differ drastically and daily productivity is subjective, how can you as a business leader empower your staff by offering flexibility? For example, have you considered empowering your team members to determine when their workday starts and ends. Within our working environment we have communicated that as long as our team’s deliverables are being met, how they breakdown their day is up to them.



[Please note, we understand that this would differ depending on the industry.]



We have communicated this in respect to them also having healthy work boundaries and switching off once they have completed their working day. This enables them to avoid having burn-out and for them to be effective in prioritisation of other essential daily activities for well-being such as being present with family / children (if applicable), exercising, meditating and self-care. (These should be highly encouraged daily).





Getting back to the basics.



Every day before and after work, have your staff note down three things they are grateful for within their workplace. If this is a positive note celebrating another team member, encourage your staff to communicate this to that person via email on that day, so they can always have that positive moment to refer back to.

Employee mental health is so important and we truly applaud organisations that have prioritised this and have put in place support resources or practices to cultivate a positive environment for their staff.

I would absolutely love to hear ways your organisation or employer has prioritised employee well-being.

Please feel free to share in the comments below or even connect via LinkedIn.