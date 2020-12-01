Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Simple Way To Master The Art Of Timing (So You’re Never Too Soon Or Too Late)

Episode #1429 of the Work On Your Game MasterClass introduced the 10% Rule Of Information and Action.   Briefly stated, the 10% Rule says that you need only 10% of the information to get started taking action on things. You don’t need to know “everything” or constantly chase knowing “more” just to begin.  I offered the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Simple Way To Master The Art Of Timing (So You’re Never Too Soon Or Too Late) Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

Episode #1429 of the Work On Your Game MasterClass introduced the 10% Rule Of Information and Action.  

Briefly stated, the 10% Rule says that you need only 10% of the information to get started taking action on things. You don’t need to know “everything” or constantly chase knowing “more” just to begin. 

I offered the 10% Rule for the masses of people who get stuck in information-gathering mode but never shift into action mode. The majority of people have this issue, as opposed to the few who, like me, have the opposite issue: sometimes starting too soon without having enough of the information. 

The 10% Rule, like many rules, has a caveat: It should not be applied blindly to everything you do. There are some areas where you should get A LOT more than 10% of the information before getting started. 

Those areas include (but are not limited to) —

Flying a plane. 

Alligator wrestling. 

Any planned criminal activity. 

Marriage and starting a family. 

Surgical operations. 

Taking any form of medication. 

Boxing. 

I saw the boxing match between YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA Player and Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson. 

I watched a small amount of pre-fight material the afternoon of the fight. Jake Paul, who has an entertaining rap video called “Everyday Bro” that delighted me, has a few fights under his belt. I’m no boxing expert, but Jake looks like he has been trained and knows what he’s doing. 

I surmised that Nate Robinson, who had never boxed, felt he had a chance to beat Paul because of his 11-year NBA career, plus his dunk contest heroics, plus the fact that he had played football in college along with basketball (and believes that he could have been an NFL player just as well as he was an NBA player). Nate’s claim to a chance was that he’s this “ultimate athlete” that could pretty much do any sport successfully. 

Nate seemed to believe that, being a great athlete who defied the odds and played a decade in the NBA (Nate is right: he’s 5’9”; most players that height ain’t making it in hoops) could apply the 10% Rule and be fine. 

This was a bad idea. You can google the video and see for yourself how things turned out for Nate. 

***

In the main event, Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. This would have been a great fight sometime in the mid 1990s, but it’s 2020 and both guys are past 50 years of age. 

I was still excited to see this fight, since both Mike and Roy once dominated their sport and have both been champion many times over. When I saw the weigh-in video from the day before, though, I knew I was in for disappointment. 

Both Mike and Roy LOOKED like old men who should not be in a boxing ring. Both were flabby, carrying extra weight in their torsos with round, soft faces (as opposed to the angular, chiseled look both sported  in their heyday), and… just looked like EX-athletes before the fight even began. 

I guess we’ll call this the 10 Year Rule: If you look like you haven’t done the thing in 10 Years, don’t charge people money to see you try doing it again. 

I don’t mind former athletes having fun, but they need to at least look the damn part. Mike and Roy both looked like they were 15 years removed from “game shape.” What I saw in both men’s physique was what I never want to be as a former professional athlete. It’s part of the reason why I still work out every day. 

Even if I don’t play anymore, I never want to look like I “used to play.” If I tell you that I’m playing my sport tomorrow, I want you to take one look at me and believe it. Neither Mike or Roy fit that bill. 

***

Too soon and too late. Timing matters. 

By the way, if you feel like it’s time for you to put YOUR game out there and get paid for it, join the community at Work On Your Game University so you can get the ROI your skills deserve. 

Join here: http://WorkOnYourGameUniversity.com  

    WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

    Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

    In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

     

    Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

     

    Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    My New Rules of Living

    by Craig Ballantyne
    Wisdom//

    Why Thinking Big Is the Secret to Achieving Big

    by Ayodeji Awosika
    Community//

    Living life with the 10X rule, 1 MillionX and EternityX

    by Kara Martina

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.