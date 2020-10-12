The Simple Way to Attract Attention Amongst Competition…

I was looking at a list of podcasts that I was either about to be on or was considering being on and I noticed something.

There are countless shows based on success, motivation, mindset, sports, performance, growth… goddamn!!! EVERYONE has a show about these topics.

Maybe you think I’ll say that they all suck because they’re all the same.

No.

Some of these shows are still good shows. Some of the hosts and their content have actual substance. But because of the ubiquity of content on the aforementioned topics, many of these shows and their content will be forever under-appreciated.

What you should be asking, then, is how some shows are able to carve out space in a crowded field — say, “personal growth” — when there are 97 other choices for consumers to listen to.

Clearly, you need something more than just a topic.

Personal growth, success and motivation are good ideas for content. People want all of that stuff. And, you may very well have great stuff to share on the subject. But it doesn’t matter if no one is paying attention.

Add a secret sauce to your topic — a sauce that can’t be copied because you own it.

Examples:

A brand (this is what sells the Kardashians’ makeup, clothing and fitness gear— all beauty-based stuff, even though the ladies’ surgically-altered bodies are the worst-kept secret in pop culture. How can people who purchased their bodies at a doctor sell you makeup and workout programs? Because of the strength of the brand. All part of the game).

A lifestyle (see your favorite Instagram influencer who only posts professionally-taken photographs in beautiful places with perfect lighting— we know what they’re doing, but the energy of the presentation bypasses the logical center of the brain).

A philosophy or framework (“Work On Your Game” is one. “Think and Grow Rich” is a framework. “The One Thing,” “The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck”— all new frameworks housing concepts, ideas and materials that may or may not be new themselves).

A resume or credible experience (Michael Jordan’s trainer wrote a mindset book that initially got a ton of attention because the author was Jordan’s trainer— the fact that the book was actually good was discovered only after people bought and read it. If Floyd Mayweather offered a boxing training program, as another example, it would sell really well— not because anyone could logically become Floyd, but because of Floyd’s own success in the ring).

If you need a secret sauce for your offering(s), I suggest you read The Seller’s Mindset — you’ll be able to carve out your own space, even in crowded fields.

Order it here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/Sell