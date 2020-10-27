The Simple Recipe for Health

This morning I woke up in Mexico to the warm air and a breath-taking sunrise. Today is the day I keep being consistent with my work-out program and on track for staying healthy. It’s much easier when the sun is shining and snow is a distant memory.

I headed down to the beach for the morning yoga class. So many of my friends raved about going on yoga retreats and how special it is to do yoga by the ocean. My director/thinker brain said, “sure, what’s so special about it?”

I remember while I was in Arizona, a mom of a high school girl shared her story of how every experience makes your life matter. Her daughter was dating a high school football player and had borrowed his sweatshirt, she already had the jacket and was giving his sweatshirt back. She washed it in lavender to make it smell extra special. I thought at the time, “how crazy, does that really matter?”

Fast forward to today, I now understand the significance and power of smell to heal the body and the brain. Going the extra mile and making people feel unique can be life changing. It could even save a life.

Doing yoga on the beach with the sound of waves crashing in, the frequency of health connecting to nature, being present experiencing life is what makes it worthwhile. I was in awe at the energy shift at doing yoga outside and by the ocean. I now get it; I understand it is a life changing event.

What was even more meaningful was the connection with the yoga teacher. She was smart and knew all about the brain, which is my area of expertise.

She taught me something today or brought it to my consciousness. Anna pointed out the tightness in my left hip related to a challenge I had in my right brain. She said I need to be more creative and less linear and logical. I explained that I was here to rest my brain, write, and slow down.

We shared so many similar points of view on life, as well as health, and the power of healing frequencies. As she chimed the sound bowls, the sound of healing vibrated through my bones, I had no choice but to be present in that moment and connect.

How many times are you rushing through life and thinking in the back of your mind you will have time at some point to enjoy it? It has been several months since the earth stood still, waiting for a sign you would all be okay. What have you missed or what did you enjoy?

What I confirmed today is the wonders of nature and how the healing sound of nature wakes up our own inner physician that will keep us healthy and protect us.

The answer lies within, not from without.

The recipe for health:

Lies in the breath Stretch as often as you can Go outside, touch the earth, and watch the sunset or sunrise Be in awe

Today, I am grateful.