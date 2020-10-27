Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Simple Recipe for Health

The Answer Lies Within

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

This morning I woke up in Mexico to the warm air and a breath-taking sunrise. Today is the day I keep being consistent with my work-out program and on track for staying healthy. It’s much easier when the sun is shining and snow is a distant memory.

I headed down to the beach for the morning yoga class. So many of my friends raved about going on yoga retreats and how special it is to do yoga by the ocean. My director/thinker brain said, “sure, what’s so special about it?”

I remember while I was in Arizona, a mom of a high school girl shared her story of how every experience makes your life matter. Her daughter was dating a high school football player and had borrowed his sweatshirt, she already had the jacket and was giving his sweatshirt back. She washed it in lavender to make it smell extra special. I thought at the time, “how crazy, does that really matter?”

Fast forward to today, I now understand the significance and power of smell to heal the body and the brain. Going the extra mile and making people feel unique can be life changing. It could even save a life.

Doing yoga on the beach with the sound of waves crashing in, the frequency of health connecting to nature, being present experiencing life is what makes it worthwhile. I was in awe at the energy shift at doing yoga outside and by the ocean. I now get it; I understand it is a life changing event.  

What was even more meaningful was the connection with the yoga teacher. She was smart and knew all about the brain, which is my area of expertise.

She taught me something today or brought it to my consciousness. Anna pointed out the tightness in my left hip related to a challenge I had in my right brain. She said I need to be more creative and less linear and logical. I explained that I was here to rest my brain, write, and slow down.

We shared so many similar points of view on life, as well as health, and the power of healing frequencies. As she chimed the sound bowls, the sound of healing vibrated through my bones, I had no choice but to be present in that moment and connect.

How many times are you rushing through life and thinking in the back of your mind you will have time at some point to enjoy it? It has been several months since the earth stood still, waiting for a sign you would all be okay. What have you missed or what did you enjoy?

What I confirmed today is the wonders of nature and how the healing sound of nature wakes up our own inner physician that will keep us healthy and protect us.

The answer lies within, not from without.

The recipe for health:

  1. Lies in the breath
  2. Stretch as often as you can
  3. Go outside, touch the earth, and watch the sunset or sunrise
  4. Be in awe

Today, I am grateful.

    Simone Fortier, Founder and CEO at Fascia Training Institute

    Founder of the Fascia Training Institute, internationally recognized pain management expert Simone Fortier is breaking barriers and soaring across boundaries in her multi-dimensional approach to healing pain. With a myriad of professional athletes and even medical doctors of the highest calibers as her patients, Simone Fortier is known for her deep intuitive understanding of the root cause of pain coupled with her vast knowledge of human anatomy and the lymphatic, cranial, and trigger point systems. A highly regarded lecturer, teacher, and innovative fascia therapist, Simone Fortier is also the author of two books: How to Beat Brain Burps (an exercise based way for children to ignite all facets of their brain for streamlined learning) and Gaining Control Over Pain which contains eleven secret healing therapies that patients can practice in their own time. “I see the bigger picture and I work backwards,” Fortier says, “if you work on (an isolated) symptom of a problem, you’ll be back (to the doctor) next week, but if you get to the root cause of the problem you will create permanent change.”

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    True Grit: How Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Teacher, Amy Kenny, Helps Transform A Day of Horror Into a Day of Healing

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    How Yoga Helps Improve My Life

    by Nelly Latypova
    Community//

    “5 things I wish someone told me before I became a CEO” with Brynne Caleda of Yoga Ed.

    by Phil La Duke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.