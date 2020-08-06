The Simple Reason Why You’re Missing Out on the Best Jobs

In just the last three weeks, I’ve had multiple people tell me that they’ve shied away from applying to particular jobs.

What were the jobs? Ones for which they didn’t meet 100% of the desired qualifications or experience.

They assumed that applying for jobs where they don’t meet all the qualifications would automatically be a waste of time because they’d be rejected. Even if they met 60% or more of the requirements. Even if they were excited about the job opportunity or it was the best next step to take for their career.

As humans, we have a tendency to undervalue and over-criticize ourselves. That little voice in your head bombards you with thoughts that make you second-guess everything. If you’ve been overlooked by management for professional development opportunities or passed over for a promotion, it’s not surprising that your confidence may have waned. But the biggest mistake you’re making is assuming that it reflects on who you are as a person.

Perhaps it simply means that your skills and talents are better suited elsewhere. Therefore, the best thing you can do to grow your career right now is not passing by jobs because of how you believe someone else will judge you.

What should you do if you want to apply for a job but don’t meet all the desired qualifications?

Can you fulfill at least 60% of what the company is looking for in the role?

If yes, then it’s time to evaluate your transferable skills.

Highlight those transferable skills, using the company’s language from the job description, in your cover letter and resume.

Even if those points make sense, you might still have reservations or feel unsure of where to start. Speak with your colleagues about your skills, network with professionals at companies where you wish to apply or enlist the help of a career counselor to find the best ways to market yourself.

Whatever you choose, it’s time to tell the little voice in your head to shush because you’re making moves!