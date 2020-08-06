Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Simple Reason Why You’re Missing Out on the Best Jobs

In just the last three weeks, I’ve had multiple people tell me that they’ve shied away from applying to particular jobs. What were the jobs? Ones for which they didn’t meet 100% of the desired qualifications or experience. They assumed that applying for jobs where they don’t meet all the qualifications would automatically be a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
From unsplash @carlheyerdahl
From unsplash @carlheyerdahl

In just the last three weeks, I’ve had multiple people tell me that they’ve shied away from applying to particular jobs.

What were the jobs? Ones for which they didn’t meet 100% of the desired qualifications or experience.

They assumed that applying for jobs where they don’t meet all the qualifications would automatically be a waste of time because they’d be rejected. Even if they met 60% or more of the requirements. Even if they were excited about the job opportunity or it was the best next step to take for their career.

As humans, we have a tendency to undervalue and over-criticize ourselves. That little voice in your head bombards you with thoughts that make you second-guess everything. If you’ve been overlooked by management for professional development opportunities or passed over for a promotion, it’s not surprising that your confidence may have waned. But the biggest mistake you’re making is assuming that it reflects on who you are as a person.

Perhaps it simply means that your skills and talents are better suited elsewhere. Therefore, the best thing you can do to grow your career right now is not passing by jobs because of how you believe someone else will judge you.

What should you do if you want to apply for a job but don’t meet all the desired qualifications?

  • Can you fulfill at least 60% of what the company is looking for in the role?
  • If yes, then it’s time to evaluate your transferable skills.
  • Highlight those transferable skills, using the company’s language from the job description, in your cover letter and resume.

Even if those points make sense, you might still have reservations or feel unsure of where to start. Speak with your colleagues about your skills, network with professionals at companies where you wish to apply or enlist the help of a career counselor to find the best ways to market yourself.

Whatever you choose, it’s time to tell the little voice in your head to shush because you’re making moves!

Kate Tudoreanu, Career Counselor at Millennial Career Counseling

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Are You Leaving Money On The Table?

by Kelli Thompson
Community//

BACK TO SCHOOL – NOT JUST FOR THE YOUNG

by Alison Nicholson
Wisdom//

How to Tweak Your Resume to Find a More Fulfilling Job

by Sara Reed

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.