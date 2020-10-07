The Simple Framework We Use To Craft The Perfect Offers

When running paid ad campaigns, there is arguably nothing more important than your ad copy. Your copy should portray your offer as quickly and concisely as possible, and should also draw people in and keep them interested enough to click the link to your funnel.

A great way to do this is by crafting a Power Offer, something we learned from Joel Erway, a fellow course creator.

The power offer is effective for a few reasons.

First, it catches the attention of your target audience with a strong opening line. For example, in our case, we like to target coaches and course creators.

Our opening line reads, “ATTN: Coaches, course creators, and service providers struggling to attract high paying clients…” Right away, anyone that identifies as a coach or course creator will be singled out and will feel inclined to continue reading the ad.

From there, a Power Offer transitions straight into the details of what you’re offering to them. For us, we describe exactly what the benefits of working with us are, stating,

“What if we showed you how to automate your lead flow so that you consistently attract qualified high ticket buyers…

Without getting chained to your business.

Without having an existing following on social media.

Without needing to build complicated funnels.

So you can go full time with your knowledge business.

…would you take us up on that offer?”

The bullet points are huge when crafting a Power Offer, as they should highlight exactly why someone should be interested in what you’re offering them.

Choose pain points that your target audience may have, choose benefits that you know your target audience desires, or even choose things that your program offers that will save them time or money they are currently wasting elsewhere. There are a lot of ways you can go when crafting your bullet points, but make sure they entice the reader and describe exactly what the benefits of enrolling would be.

After listing your bullets, transition into showcasing your authority and expertise in your industry. To showcase our expertise with courses, we state,

“We’ve helped countless knowledge experts, just like you, to successfully launch and sell their high ticket programs in as little as 30 days.”

Showcasing your authority is crucial, as it shows potential leads that you have delivered transformational results before and will be able to do it again.

The last step is a call to action.

Now that you have them on the hook, close the deal with a CTA to visit your funnel and book a call.

The CTA should be something simple, like a question that wraps your copy up that excites them to learn more.

For example, we use “Are you next? Simply click the link below to learn more.”

By now, any qualified and interested lead will visit your funnel, and then your webinar and phone call funnel sequence will take care of the rest.

Here is a link to a free power offer resource: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yyeDzLKwiEYWE3lLiSIhly9zEl7ZXDgKL6vSvQYMZV8/edit

