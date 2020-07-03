Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The simple 3 Step Process to Glamifesting your Dream Lifestyle

By
Photo credit: Emma Miller Instagram Page

This 3 Step Process is the simplest way to #Glamifest or better said, manifest your dream glamorous lifestyle.

The technique that I am about to explain comes close to that of Neville Goddard – which is referred to as the “Revision Technique“.

Step 1: Write 10 negative points about what is “wrong” with your current lifestyle. It is an exercise.

Example: My current circle of friends do not encourage my dream lifestyle.

Step 2: Defining the current situation as if it is already taking place

Now add each of these statements in an excel sheet. One column will be named: “1. Past” (what you just wrote down in step 1).

Right next to the “1. Past – column” you will transform this statement into your positive “current” or “now” – statement in the “2. Current Column”.

Example:
1. Past: My current circle of friends do not “chase” the level of upgrade that I seek.
2. Current: I am surrounded by friends who also seek to level up. Their drive is infectious and I feel great being surrounded by such inspiring people!

Another example:
1. Past: I do not have the funds or other avenues to live that ultra glam lifestyle.
2. Current: The ultra glam lifestyle seeks me. I am constantly bombarded with offers to partake in opulent activities! So much that I need to constantly turn down many requests.

Photo credit: Olesya_Malinskaya Instagram Page

Step 3: Defining the current situation as if it is already took place

Once you finish the second column, you start a third column: “3. Remember when“.

Here you look back and write as if time has passed and you are contemplating on your PAST situation.

Example: I remember when my current circle of friends was totally different – wow. How times have changed! I am now surrounded by supportive and interesting people who want the best for me.

Once you have finished this exercise, save the table in your phone or place it next to your bathroom mirror if you have privacy.

Look at it as much as possible – the now and the “remember when” columns.

When looking at these statements, try your best to generate the feeling of actually being in the moment while thinking of these thoughts.

The feelings generated will be imprinted into your subconscious mind.

I promise that it will be a matter of time before avenues will open to make your statements come true – keep an eye on changes taking place when you start this exercise.

Alexis Glam Author and Coach Glamifest Your Dream Life

Alexis Glam, Author and Coach at Glamifest Your Dream Life

Alexis G. has been passionate about helping women become the best versions of themselves ever since she first discovered that she had the power to help people believe in themselves again.

 

The Glamifest your Dream Life Blog was born to inspire women to dream big and believe in the so called "impossible".

 

In the past years Alexis has helped women all over the globe to break through their limiting beliefs and manifest confidence, life purpose and success.

 

Alexis has clients of all ages and from around the globe (the United States, South America, Eastern Europe, the Caribbean, South East Asia and Europe).

 

In 2019 Alexis launched a free online community where women who want to manifest a glamorous life can link up and share their goals in a safe environment.

 

Alexis is passionate about the Free a Girl Foundation and is dedicated to give back by empowering young girls by giving them free tools to become confident and believe that they are worthy of the best.

