The Silent Mystique: Indus Arthur

There is an intimate mystery in a woman, who has a silent aura about her. It’s in the way she walks, how she combs her hair, and even when she is cooking. Silence is a treasure chest. Within this chest, there is a housing in the mystery of woman. Now, isn’t that intriguing? After, when we venture into another side of the feminine, and our desire to truly understand her, it takes a certain level of patience, when comprehending those silent women! And yes, when it comes to the riches for the inner awakenings of the Spirit, there are those precious moments when silence is more than, golden! In fact, it’s platinum! The fact that it directs you to an inner world, should fill you with excitement and an enjoyment for what has yet to be explored.

Silence has the power to be portrayed through different layers and levels. It can come through the manner of not responding. It has a way of navigating itself through those quiet moments, of being alone. There are also those auspicious times , when silence comes through the teachings and tellings of simply being alone, and enjoying the pleasures of one’s own company. Silence has a healing mechanism to it. When in silent mode, a person can cleanse away any toxic vibes, which have entered into their auditory domain. That’s real! Let’s not forget that there are the hidden treasure of stilled images, which convey the artistry of sound. Yet, you are only able to bare witness to its trapped image. Unless you have heard the instrument, you are forced to imagine. Of course, if you already know the instrument, you have the mental power and magnitude to imagine any song, for your pleasing. Then, there are those treasures, which permits you to understand a silent gaze! Never forget the power of the eyes when it comes to silent movements.

Moving into another direction, we come across another film actress, who navigated through silence, through one of her characters. In addition to being a film actress, she was also also harpist. Clearly, music has created a melodic rhythm in her Spirit. There is also a way of moving music through the artistry of silence. Ah! One of those most delightful secrets and pearls, of the musical world. A beautiful, Black pearl, indeed! Things become rather intriguing, should we say, more.

Always remember, that silence only becomes “boring,” when we have removed its riches. When we stop moving in silence, that’s when we miss out on the decorative riches! And when making silent art, there is a healing delicacy to its very manner. There is one segment, within one film, where such an actress conveys the movement of silence. It is awakening, nevertheless. For now, we are focusing on the performance, moreso than the context of the scene. After all, one of the features of the scene is how it conveys a woman’s ability to protect the arena of silence, should she desire to. She moves away from those energies, which attempt to break her silence. It’s a euphoric observation, when simply collecting the traces of discomfort, within her silence. This artistic and musical woman, who painted a character of silence is the late. . .

Indus Arthur