The Silence Within

How often do you tap into the silence?

Life can get very busy. No matter what age you are, you are always busy doing something. As a child you are occupying your mind with new discoveries and adventures and as an adult, you are working and managing responsibilities on a daily basis.

But through all this – Do you ever listen to the silence?

Do you ever stop and cut out the noise and just listen to nothing?

I know it may sound like a bizarre concept, but in the silence is where the treasure is.

In the silence is where the clarity lies.

In the silence is where your true self is waiting to connect with you and help you on your journey.

Between the thoughts and the busyness lies an ocean of power that when you tap into it on a daily basis, it washes away the doubts and chaos and gives you the clear direction you need to maintain a happy and fulfilled life.

Between the thoughts lies the silence. The silence of stillness and the silence of productivity.

You and I are energy beings experiencing a human experience. When this life ends all that is left is the soul. The soul that is you – your true self. The soul that can only be found in the silence.

Meditation is a great tool to gain this connection to silence. By allowing yourself to come away from the busyness and connect to the only essence of your true-self, the soul, you need to step into the silence. You need to make this connection to silence your favourite activity, because this is the place where manifestations begin.

Struggles in manifesting what you want come from distracted energy. But when the energy is calm and connecting to the Higher Consciousness through the silence, only then do you begin to change the energy and begin to vibrate on the same frequency as that which you want to manifest.

So my message to you all today, is to allow yourself to seek out that silence within. It is there between each thought and once you connect to it, it will become your best friend and strength and most of all ambassador for success, happiness and fulfillment in life.

Seek the silence within, you won’t regret it.

Coach Rita Hurry, Arts & Entertainment Industry Coach at RIME Entertainment

RITA’S MISSION: To help individuals in the Creative Arts, Media, Music and Film Industry, believe in their dreams and never give up on making them come true. Making the impossible - I'm Possible.

Rita began Life Coaching in 2003 and has never looked back since. She is a great believer in Personal Development and Mindfulness work whether it is practically or spiritually.

Rita is a Subject Matter Expert in Law of Attraction & Flow Coaching, Mindfulness & Meditation, Business as well as Nirvana Fitness and Energy Healing.

 

Coach Rita was awarded Best Law Of Attraction Coach in 2015.

Rita offers different styles of coaching depending on what is needed and believe that with her extensive knowledge and training in this area, she can adapt to support individuals through their personal journey. She builds great rapport with her clients and uses different styles that enable her clients to take action and obtain a positive result.

Rita has coached many clients across different professions. For example, CEOs and Entrepreneurs; Casting Agents; Actors; Singers; Musicians; Authors; Artists; DJs; and so many more across the globe and nationwide, including those working in the education industry.

Along with her coaching expertise, Rita also runs Flow Coaching Workshops to help companies combat stress in the work place, Breath Right - Live Long Workshops and Meditation sessions for corporate companies in London.

In September 2017, Rita published her first book - Law of Attraction Living: The Foundation, which is the first part of a 3 part series helping people successfully master Law of Attraction practices in their life. The second in the series Law of Attraction Living: The Core is out now and both are available on Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Coach-Rita-Hurry/e/B075CM139T/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0

Rita also hosted the radio show 'Your Missing Link to the Law of Attraction'. This show inspired listeners to follow their dreams and focused on building their self-esteem. This also led to her being interviewed by others as well as winning a coaching award in 2015 shortly after.

Since her media experience Rita currently co-hosts and co-produces an online Interview Show called RIME Entertainment Showcase where she and her co-host interview people from all over the globe who have overcome hurdles in life and are now fulfilling and living their dream. This show aims to inspire, empower and motivate people to believe in themselves and make their dream a reality.

 

She is also the co-founder of RIME Entertainment.

 

 

 

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

