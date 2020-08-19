The Silence Within

Life can get very busy. No matter what age you are, you are always busy doing something. As a child you are occupying your mind with new discoveries and adventures and as an adult, you are working and managing responsibilities on a daily basis.

But through all this – Do you ever listen to the silence?

Do you ever stop and cut out the noise and just listen to nothing?

I know it may sound like a bizarre concept, but in the silence is where the treasure is.

In the silence is where the clarity lies.

In the silence is where your true self is waiting to connect with you and help you on your journey.

Between the thoughts and the busyness lies an ocean of power that when you tap into it on a daily basis, it washes away the doubts and chaos and gives you the clear direction you need to maintain a happy and fulfilled life.

Between the thoughts lies the silence. The silence of stillness and the silence of productivity.

You and I are energy beings experiencing a human experience. When this life ends all that is left is the soul. The soul that is you – your true self. The soul that can only be found in the silence.

Meditation is a great tool to gain this connection to silence. By allowing yourself to come away from the busyness and connect to the only essence of your true-self, the soul, you need to step into the silence. You need to make this connection to silence your favourite activity, because this is the place where manifestations begin.

Struggles in manifesting what you want come from distracted energy. But when the energy is calm and connecting to the Higher Consciousness through the silence, only then do you begin to change the energy and begin to vibrate on the same frequency as that which you want to manifest.

So my message to you all today, is to allow yourself to seek out that silence within. It is there between each thought and once you connect to it, it will become your best friend and strength and most of all ambassador for success, happiness and fulfillment in life.

Seek the silence within, you won’t regret it.