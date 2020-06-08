The Significance of Patience and Perseverance in Dealing with Everyday Life

As the world wades through its second month of coronavirus, pandemic, and darkness, some inspiration is certainly called for.

Is the crisis beginning to take its toll? If so, you’re not alone.

Tune out all the noise, the bad news, fear-mongering and finger-pointing for just a moment and turn inward to remember who you were before this and you will again be after.

Why Quotes Are Effective

In times of crisis, inspirational quotes can help change our mood and offer a new and more optimistic perspective.

The desire to be understood is inherent in our human nature. By focusing upon one quote each day, you can elevate your sense of well-being just by knowing that another shares the same feelings you are experiencing.

Quotes encourage positive thinking and provide the motivation to take positive action.

Because the daily practice of reading a quote and striving to focus upon it during the day does not require much time or effort, it is an easily adopted habit.

Quotes lend themselves to interpretation. Different people will derive different meaning from the same quote. As such, you are likely to relate your personal circumstances to any given quote, making most quotes highly relatable.

Below are inspirational quotes that can help you deal with the situation at hand, be your best self in a crisis, and find a new perspective to help you persevere.

On Helping Others

“There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to help others without expecting anything in return.”

— Nelson Mandela

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

— Maya Angelou

“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”

— Ronald Reagan

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

— Pablo Picasso

On Hard Work

“Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”

— Theodore Roosevelt

“God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.”

— Mother Teresa

“The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.”

— Confucius

“To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try.”

— Rosa Parks

On Self-Improvement

“Improving yourself is a lot more profitable than trying to improve others.”

— Dale Carnegie

“There are two days in the year that we cannot do anything – yesterday and tomorrow.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

“Leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well.”

— Dwight D. Eisenhower

On Facing Fear

“The best way out is always through.”

— Robert Frost

“Criticism is something we can avoid easily by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.”

— Aristotle

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

— Malala Yousafzai

On Businesses

“If you work from a valuable, promising idea – something that fills a gap in the market, with a market in that gap – you’ll have a better chance at success.”

—Tomas Gorny, Nextiva

“No matter how much falls on us, we keep plowing ahead. That’s the only way to keep the roads clear.”

— Greg Kincaid, Penguin Random House

“What would you do if you weren’t afraid?”

—Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook