The Seven Most Important Yoga Poses For Beginners

Here is how my first yoga class went: I walked into the pristine studio with a boastful smile on my face that said I’ll rock this damn class because hello, I am mother self-care, rolled out my brand new mat and waited for the moment the teacher would ask me to strike some yoga poses. I was confident I would nail them all because I had been practicing meditation for about a year now and yoga was just the physical version of it, right? Turns out, I made a real buffoon of myself. Just in front of my own eyes though. Everyone in the studio, except another newbie enthusiast, thought tumbling on all fours while doing a downward dog crunch pose was perfectly normal for a beginner.

In all honesty, that took a real toll on my impressively sized ego, which, I soon learned, was a good thing. The purpose of yoga, my teacher often used to say, is to break free from the rogue clutches of ego.

Most yoga poses can be quite challenging for beginners. If you are like me, you will constantly find yourself sneaking stealthy looks at everyone around you, wondering what the heck is going on, at least in the first few classes.

To help you power through the initial stage of yoga, I’ve compiled a list of yogic postures that, if you practice for 5-10 breaths every day, will help ease your body into the practice. There are over 300 asana yoga poses, but you don’t need to master each one of them in order to experience a stark improvement in your mental and physical health. Always listen to your body and do what suits you the best.

Mountain Pose:

Make no mistake, the mountain pose doesn’t just involve just standing still. In fact, it is the base of a number of standing yoga poses. The mountain pose strengthens your thighs, knees and ankles by creating awareness in your muscles. It also relieves sciatica, reduces flat feet and firms your abdominal muscles and buttocks.



How To Do The Mountain Pose:

Stand tall with the base of your big toe, small toe and heel pressing into the ground. Make sure your toes are wide open. Imagine you are drawing energy up from the earth and letting it flow through your body. Either stand with your feet apart or toes together and heels apart. Keep your spine upright and engage your abdominal and lower back muscles. Roll your shoulders back and draw your shoulder blades together. Your neck is an extension of your spine so keep it aligned with it. Keep your chest up and forward. Tuck your chest a little into your chest and keep your gaze downwards. Allow your tailbone to drop. Imagine a string pulling it towards the ground. Let your arms hang loose by your side. There is no need to squeeze your stomach or create tension in your muscles. Find a position that feels comfortable

Do this for at least five breaths.

2)The Downward Facing Dog:



I am pretty sure you’ve heard of the downward facing dog even if you’re a total beginner. This yogic posture is quite popular and you’ll be hard pressed to find a class where the downward facing dog isn’t a must. It might seem challenging at first, but once you find what works for you, you’ll absolutely fall in love with this pose. Take my example. After my first yoga class unfolded into a minor disaster, I used to dread any poses that did not involve standing straight or sticking my butt firmly to the ground. But as soon as I learned how to do the downward facing dog, I felt alive. Like someone had turned on a switch in my body and I was suddenly aware of the energy flowing through my veins. Now I can’t go a day without doing a downward dog exercise every morning for at least 8-10 breaths.

How To Do The Downward Facing Dog:

1) Roll out your mat and come onto all fours.

2) Position your hands underneath the shoulders and hips right over the knees.

3) Spread your fingers wide open.

4) Allow your shoulders to roll away from the ears

5) Keep your shoulders nice and stable as you start lifting your hips to the sky.

6) Make sure your head is between the upper arms and the line of energy is stable.

7) Drop your gaze between the toes

8) There is no need to stay in a static position for too long. Bend your knees in, paddle your feet, relax. Find out what feels good.

9) Your heels don’t have to press into the ground as a beginner. You will get there as you ease deeper into the practice.

3) Corpse Pose:



The corpse pose is all about finding a place of surrender and relaxing into the earth. Find that inner stillness. The corpse pose relaxes your entire body, improves concentration and stimulates blood circulation.



How To Do The Corpse pose:

Lie flat on your back Lightly lift the tailbone up towards the sky and draw your navel in while keeping your knees up. Make sure your lower back is nice and long before extending one leg out before you followed by the other. Relax the ankles Let your arms come to rest gently by your sides. Take a few deep breaths, and just let go.

Tree Pose:

The tree pose is great for establishing pelvic stability and creating balance on both physical and metaphysical levels. As the name suggests, the tree pose imitates the stillness of a tree and helps you ground in and become aware of the earth beneath your feet.

How To Do The Tree Pose:

1) Stand tall with your feet pressed together.

2) Do not jump into the pose right away. Take your time feeling the energy flowing through your system.

3) Spread your awareness to the base of your heels by slightly lifting your toes.

4) Press your palms together.

5) Make sure your elbows are not tucked against your ribcage. Let your armpits breathe a little.

6) Rotate your shoulders away from the ears.

7) Tuck in your tailbone and keep your spine straight.

8) Draw your navel into the spine, tuck your pelvis in, take a deep breath and slowly lift your heel up.

9) Grab your foot and gently bring it against the inner thigh.

10) If, as a beginner, you can’t lift the foot all the way up, you can simply rest it against your shin or ankle.

Relax into the pose and feel the power of stillness in every cell of your body.

6)Extended Child’s Pose:

Believe it or not, the extended child’s pose calms your brain like nothing else. Whenever I have trouble sleeping, I hop onto the mat, do an extended child’s pose for about 9-12 breaths and instantly find myself relaxing.

How To Do The Extended Child’s Pose:

1) Roll out your mat and come onto it on all fours.

2) Then slowly stretch your arms out, open your fingers and press your palms into the floor.

3) Bring your two big toes together and keep your knees hip-width apart.

4) Let your forehead kiss the floor as you bend forward while resting your torso between the thighs.

5) Hold the pose for 5-8 breaths.



7)Easy Pose:

The easy pose allows you to explore that place of inner calmness and discover the monumental effects meditation can have on both your mental and physical health. This is also a great pose to fix that stooped back posture we develop working for hours on end in front of the screen.

How To Do The Easy Pose:

1) Cross your legs at the shins and root your sit bones into the edge of the mat. You can place a blanket or perhaps a soft block underneath you to support the position.

2) Press the outer edges of your feet against the earth and keep the tops of your thighs rolled down.

3) Allow your shoulders to rotate away from your ears and lift your sternum towards the sky.

4) You can also press your palms together in a prayer and lift your heart towards the thumbs.

5) Take a deep breath and feel the line of energy flowing from the crown of your head down to the tip of your tailbone.

8)Bridge Pose:

If you have never done yoga before, this pose is for you. Not only will it ease you into the soothing folds of yoga, but will also stimulate your lungs and improve the circulation of blood.

How To Do The Bridge Pose:

1) Lie down on the mat with your back against the mat and your knees pointed towards the sky.

2) Press the soles of your feet into the floor while keeping your knees in line with the hips.

3) Let your arms lie on either side if you. Kiss the soles of your feet with your fingertips.

4) Draw your navel down and slowly scoop the tailbone up and lift your hips to the sky.

5) Keep your neck nice and long and your gaze fixed on a spot on the ceiling or perhaps a twinkling star if you’re practicing beneath the open sky.

6) Make sure to relax the muscles of your buttocks.

7) Hold the pose for 5-8 long breaths.

Conclusion:

Remember: There are several versions of every yoga pose, and you don’t necessarily have to do what feels uncomfortable. The purpose of yoga is to create harmony in the body and mind so you can be a happier person and connect with the Source of your nature on a spiritual level. So mix it up, find out what feels good, and most importantly, let your mind and body relax.