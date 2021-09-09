The Seven Ingredients to True Happiness

Material things never seem to satisfy the human spirit for long. Anything material deteriorates with time. What was once important years ago has no meaning today, simply because situations and objects constantly evolve.

Happiness begins with the mind and heart. It should not depend on other people especially narcists whom you have to get rid of by using boundary tools. So there are seven keys that can be implemented that can lead to true and lasting happiness.

The Right Perspective on Life

Too many people are focused on what they must have to the exclusion of all else. This attitude is self-defeating. While the focus is on getting something physical, the joys of simply living for today are overlooked in many instances. The mad rush to make a living pulls the attention away from getting the right perspective on life and what life is meant to be.

Few people know what it means to be truly alive. Many people are in a perpetual dream, their thoughts focused on tomorrow rather than today. Peace of mind can only exist in the present, in every breath taken, in every small victory accomplished throughout the day.

Worthy Goals and Ideals to Attain Happiness

Everyone has some idea of what they want to accomplish. Unfortunately, most of them have no plans for achieving those worthy goals and what they wish for is vague and ill-defined.

Without a plan for achievement, there can be no incentive to get started. Happiness never comes from wishing while lounging on a sofa with dreams of a better life. Even if the goal is well-defined, it is unworthy if it requires taking advantage of others.

Happiness Through Financial Freedom

Financial freedom is something that everyone wants. Financial freedom and happiness are linked, but the link is a weak one. Money, of itself, does not define wealth. Having more of it does not lead to a lifetime of happiness.

For money to produce happiness, it must be used for unselfish reasons. It can be used to help others, improve living conditions for the family or increase its value through investments or improve the community. Wealth should be shared if financial freedom is to be acquired. In this way, it multiplies. Many wealthy men and women realize this rule and give away part of their wealth. It’s a lesson well worth considering for the majority who focus only on selfish acquisition.

Happiness Through Health and Energy

No one can be happy living in chronic pain. It’s a lesson lost among the masses who strive so hard to accumulate wealth at the expense of their health.

Health and energy are interlinked and no one can have one without the other. Though today’s world demands high performance, there is no excuse to sacrifice health for the acquisition of wealth.

Finding Happiness Through Love and Relationships

Love is one of the most important elements of the human spirit. Everyone needs love and everyone needs someone to love. Everyone desires lasting friendships.

While technology has found many ways for everyone to “stay connected”, those devices offer up more isolation. It’s far easier to talk on a cell phone than to take the trouble to actually meet someone in “real life.” Happiness can be found through personal contact and nothing else substitute this method for establishing true love and solid relationships.

A Sense of Self-Worth and Happiness

Many people struggle with finding and knowing the self. Many let themselves be shaped by society’s idea of the perfect man and woman. Happiness is personal. It can never come from getting a new car advertised on television. Yet millions put more money into trying to fit into the general mold than in defining their individuality. The happiest man or woman is the one who knows his or her place in society and doesn’t need to conform to a standard.

Action and Happiness

No one can find happiness unless they are pursuing an activity or lifestyle that they love. Activity is what matters most. It’s the process of achieving that creates joy, not the actual achievement. Taking action toward a goal is what creates happiness.

Few people ever have all the ingredients that could make them happy and free. It’s the challenge of doing something worthwhile, of having a loving relationship that defines happiness and the purpose of life. Once those principles are understood, life becomes fulfilling and filled with joy.