The Selfless Act of Giving Makes us Feel Better and Helps Someone Else too!

Take a cue from these celebrities and support a cause that will make you feel great, while also giving miles of goodwill to others.

Charitable giving is contagious. Giving has been linked to positive self-esteem and self-worth, as well as a host of psychiatric benefits, including making you feel happier and more satisfied in your life when you do something for someone else over yourself. While doing something good for yourself, you are also doing good for others, which is perhaps why so many celebrities are philanthropic.

Here are seven celebrities whose goodwill and generosity help many, from children to animals and everything in between.

Elton John – The singer, songwriter, and composer established the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) in 1992 to try to stem the destruction the disease causes around the world. He also gives to Caudwell Children, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Children’s Tumor Foundation, and Save the Children, among dozens more. There are nearly at least 75 recipients of Elton John’s generosity and goodwill.

Lady Gaga – The two-time Grammy winner, musician and fashion icon throws her weight behind donation products, among them Pencils of Promise, Cool Girls, Girls Rock Camp Alliance, City of Hope, and the Rainforest Foundation Fund among many. In 2010 she raised a handsome sum for Haiti in the wake of the Haiti earthquake; her Monster Ball Tour alone brought in over $500,000.

Kaitlynn Carter – The famous influencer and MTV’s “The Hills” star loves horses and has recently taken up the torch for The American Wild Horse Campaign, a nonprofit organization working to protect the future of America’s iconic wild horses. The yearly fundraiser, featuring Carter and other celebrities including Lukas Nelson and a performance by LP, raised more than $180k with their first-ever virtual fundraising event on October 1.

Edward Norton – Actor Ed Norton supports the BP Solar Neighbors Program to donate solar systems to low-income families in California every time a celebrity joins the BP Solar Neighbors Program by purchasing a BP Solar Home Solution. Celebrity purchase partners include Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Don Cheadle, and Owen Wilson among many. His additional support goes to UNICEF, Greenpeace, Save the Elephants, First Book, Earth Day Network, CORE, and Free the Children.

Kristen Wiig – The former SNL cast member and movie celebrity (who didn’t love Bridesmaids?) is a big supporter of PETA. In 2011, PETA named Kristen Wiig and Russell Brand the sexiest vegetarians of 2011. She is also a supporter of Cancer Research Institute, Melanoma Research Alliance, and Amnesty International.

Bradley Cooper – The actor started The Bradley Charles Cooper Foundation to ease the burden on patients and loved ones impacted by cancer, so they can focus on getting the treatment they need and deserve. He also supports Stand Up to Cancer, THORN, Tibet House US, Alzheimer’s Association, Cancer Research Institute, and the Clinton Global Initiative.

Katy Perry – The American singer and songwriter is a true Philanthropist. In 2016 Perry received Unicef’s Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award in recognition for her work with vulnerable children as a goodwill ambassador. Perry supports animal rights, anti-hunger, LGBTQ, and youth causes. As a musician, she also supports arts and music programs and joined an A-list of celebrities in raising more than two million dollars for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Pippa Rodriguez wrote this article.