Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Self Love Experience – On Learning to Love Yourself

So many people suffer from self-esteem issues, and too often it leads to a spiral. People go down the slippery slope thinking they aren’t good enough, and before you know it, they’re belittling themselves, depressed, or stressing over where they are in life and what they’re doing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Denitra Michelle
Denitra Michelle

In a moment of clarity, your life can completely change. You find answers that work for you, you search out ways to heal, and when you reach that peak you want to share it with the world.

That’s what happened with Denitra Michelle. The intent to build a business was within her, but she never followed through. It took two years to finally tackle the project that had been on her mind. She grabbed hold of that drive and ran with it once the quarantine hit. With the extra time, she knew it was her moment.

Denitra created a community for women going through similar experiences, such as women who were down on themselves and had trouble with self-care and self-love. After years of help, therapy, listening to motivational podcasts, and more, she finally let her light shine and she wanted other people to enjoy the experience of what she found on the other side.

She recognized that love comes from within and seeking it outside of yourself doesn’t lead to happiness. She discusses her emotional and motivational journey and wants to lift women and children with her newfound strength.

A Self-Love Journey and Community

Her journey led her to The Self Love Experience, the community mentioned above. Her newest venture is about creating and releasing journals that help women move to the next step in their personal path to happiness. It’s important to let go of self-loathing, and to find the clarity they need to accept themselves. Her website at ItsDenitraMichelle.com speaks about anxiety, choosing self-care, along with personal development.

One of her early struggles was figuring out who she was and who she wanted to show up as in life. I think a lot of budding entrepreneurs struggle with that. We see a goal in our sights, but then somebody stops us in our tracks (usually you) and starts asking questions. With those questions, we suddenly decide maybe we’re not ready after all.

When you finally get over that hurdle, you start to see your path more clearly. Denitra took years to learn who she was and who she wanted to be. It was more work than she anticipated, but it gave her the strength to step into the sunshine and move forward with her dream.

She notes that it was in the small actions she took daily that she found change, even when at times she wondered if it was worth it. When things clicked into place, she knew she’d only been successful because she stayed the course and kept working on herself. She wants you to know that you can reach your dreams too, the goal is not to give up. Also, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

If you are ready to lift yourself up, love yourself again, and need help, seek out Denitra Michelle’s group “The Self Love Experience” where women come together to help one another move forward and learn to care about themselves again. She’s there to help you with your motivation, your mindset, to help you prioritize your mental health, and to help build your confidence. 

Boban John, Founder at CEO Medium

Our mission is to bring to you the best stories about visionary entrepreneurs, the next generation of leaders that will inspire you to unlock your potential.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Julia Hickman: “Never give from the depths of your well, but from your overflow”

by Phil La Duke
Community//

Women Leading The Finance Industry: “Practice self-love; paying yourself first is an act of self-love” With Danetha Doe and Jason Hartman

by Jason Hartman
Community//

“To get to a place in our lives of doing work we love, we must first go through a time of deep self-examination” with Kristin Marquet & Gina Marotta

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.