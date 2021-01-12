Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Secrets to Telling a Great Story

The number one way to get your audience to know, like, and trust you is with a personal story. Stories are ideal for inspiring action, selling products, giving meaning to data and research, and teaching. I have never been inspired by a speech or significantly impacted by a presentation that did not include a story. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The number one way to get your audience to know, like, and trust you is with a personal story. Stories are ideal for inspiring action, selling products, giving meaning to data and research, and teaching. I have never been inspired by a speech or significantly impacted by a presentation that did not include a story. Without one, your audience has no way of relating to you or emotionally connecting with you. Therefore, they are less likely to listen to you, engage with you, or remember anything you said. Filmmaker Andrew Stanton says the number one commandment of storytelling is to make me care in his TED Talk, The Clues to a Great Story.

Knowing that storytelling is essential to making people care, my clients want to use them, but they’re not sure how. I’m often asked; What kind of story should I tell?  How do I incorporate a story into my business presentation?  The answer depends on your goal.

Your audience must know, like, and trust you, no matter what you’re speaking about. So I find it’s often easiest to begin a presentation with a personal story designed to do just that. A personal story creates a connection with the audience, making you relatable. Be careful not to simply share your bio. Tell a personal story that reveals something about who you are, where you’re from, or what you value. The more vulnerable the story you share, the more powerful the connection will be, and the more the audience will care.

If your goal is to sell a product or service, tell a story relevant to the problem you will solve. This lets your audience know you understand them. Was there a time when you were in their shoes? Was there a time when you had the same problem?  Additionally, share a client or customer success story at another point in the presentation.

When presenting research or data, tell the story of a person (real or made up) who is directly impacted by your data/research. What do the numbers mean? What does the data look like in real life? What are the implications for your business? The audience is less interested in how you did your research and more interested in what you learned from it.

To rally and inspire people around a cause, tell a story that compares the status quo to what could be. What is life like now? vs. What could life look like if only (insert the action you want them to take). Presentation expert Nancy Duarte illustrates this type of story beautifully in her TED Talk, The Secret Structure of Great Talks.

To entertain, tell a funny story with a surprising turn of events. Everyone likes an unexpected twist or ending.

Regardless of the type of story, you are telling, here are the elements that make a great story.

  • A likable main character. In a personal story, this will be you, but in other stories, it may be the audience or the people impacted by your research or service.
  • The main character changes. For example, who were you before, and who were you after the events in the story? What did you think/believe before, and what did you know/believe after the main event? What was life like with the problem, and what was it like after you solved the problem?
  • The story has a clear purpose with a clear beginning, middle, and end. You know exactly where you are leading us.
  • Include a lot of descriptive details. It helps to visualize the people and places as you tell the story. Appeal to our senses, describe what things looked like, how things sounded, tasted, smelled, and felt.
  • Make us laugh. Stories are great opportunities for humor. Do not be afraid to make fun of yourself a little. Self-deprecating humor is the safest kind.
  • Teach us what to think. As the storyteller, you have the power to influence how we think and feel about the people and events in your story. Your tone, inflection, and facial expressions inform whose side we are on, what we should like and dislike, and when to cry or cheer. Your power is in your delivery.
    Women Portraits Joy Brathwaite Photography

    Vanessa Hope, The Spotlight Coach

    I am a Leadership Coach, Organizational Development Consultant, and Mompreneur in Washington, DC. I coach individuals to be more confident, influential, and successful in their work and lives.  I facilitate workshops for teams that empower them to be more collaborative, communicative, creative, and compassionate.

    ​I have 15 years of leadership experience at two of the nation’s premier art organizations, The Washington Ballet and The Shakespeare Theatre Company. My coaching practice and methodology was developed through my signature class, Acting for Business Professionals at The Shakespeare Theatre Company.  I shared acting techniques to create presence, command a room, engage an audience, and tell compelling stories. My class became so popular; I was featured in The Washington Post and on NPR. The next thing I knew, I had a thriving coaching practice.

    I have a lifetime of experience in the spotlight as an actress and improv artist. I have performed in theatres across the country, on television in Los Angeles, and co-founded The Faction of Fools, an improvisation-based, devised theater company in Washington, DC.

    My background in theater influences my unique coaching and facilitation methods. I hold an MFA in Acting from Purdue University, a BFA in Acting from UMBC, and a certificate from The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Tips to telling powerful stories

    by Harvey Deutschendorf
    Community//

    3 Reasons to Learn the Art of Storytelling

    by Akshita Agarwal
    Community//

    Top 10 Tips on Public Speaking

    by Vanessa Hope

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.