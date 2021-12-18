The Secrets to Incredible Leadership Using the Awareness Code

For a deeper understanding on Grateful:

Grateful (tile 90) is the first stage of incredible leadership.

We believe that incredible leadership is now needed to take the world out of the Covid-19 standstill.

My co-author, Wayno Linton and I believe incredible leadership is the highest level of human awareness and we have created what many leaders are now calling “a periodic table for human awareness”. By drawing on our experience of over 30,000 1:1 sessions through their lives – with individuals, leaders and CEOs across the world – we were able to birth The Awareness Code, published by Bloomsbury in 2021.

The book suggests that leadership ability is directly correlated to your state of awareness. We have understood through personal encounters the many different behaviours that come forth in almost a predictable and repetitive way from leaders all over the globe, from varying backgrounds, careers and industries. After mapping these sessions, we have realised that there are 100 key aspects of emotional behaviour starting from Self-loathing at (0), before reaching the higher states of incredible leadership in the 90s and Beyond Incredible at (100).



Modern-day leaders are still searching for the winning tool, technique or mindset to get the best out of themselves. People continue to search, often externally, for something that helps us feel validated and supports our leadership. Yet, innovative leadership development has stagnated and isn’t providing the answers for them.

The Awareness Code is a practical tool that can allow people to genuinely understand their full awareness for the first time. They can then work through their lower parts to move into higher levels of awareness, such as Stepping in (60s), Opening (70s), Transforming (80s) and Incredible (90s).

Our next feature is going to focus on an even higher tile – Thriving (95); to become the best version of yourself in all aspects of life which has been partially inspired by Thrive Global.

