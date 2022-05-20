The Secret Weapon to Triple Your Self-Care

If I ever had to give someone just ONE piece of advice about living a life of peace and passion, it would be easy for me to pick.

In fact, this is the secret weapon that transformed my self-care completely. My whole life, really.

You see, before this I was constantly trying to fit things like exercise, quiet time, and journaling around my schedule. And most of the time, it didn’t happen.

I was left beating myself up, because yet again, I didn’t follow through with taking care of myself. I knew my mind and body deserved more than continual burnout, but I didn’t know how to get there.

Luckily, now I fit my life around my self-care. My wellbeing comes FIRST. Every. Single. Day.

See the difference?

Here’s the secret weapon: GET UP EARLIER

As soon as I made this a consistent part of my day, every other action I wanted to do to take care of myself shifted into place.

For you, this can be 5am. Or it can just be 7:40 instead of 8.

But if you get up before your family and make that time for YOU, you will quickly realize that the morning is a very special time.

And you’ll be 3x as happy, centered, and passionate about life.

You see, for many of us, mornings begin in an immediate state of overdrive. The children are clamoring for breakfast. Or there’s no time to spare while racing to be on time for work.

We get lost in the hustle and bustle.

Instead, picture yourself spending the first hour of the day solely on your well-being.

Now, what does that look like for you?

Perhaps you move your body. So naturally, you have more energy, less stress, and you sleep better.

Or you meditate. Which makes you calmer, more focused, and less anxious.

Or you use your journal prompts or daily affirmations. Which help to keep a more positive perspective on life.

Imagine how drastically better you’ll feel with one hour a day, after just a few weeks. What a difference!

This One Thing Changes Everything

To elevate your self-care in an astonishing way, it takes only changing one key habit (wake up earlier).

You no longer have to fight yourself over time and energy to pursue your goals. Therefore, you reap those beautiful benefits long term.

What do you say, can you give yourself a gift and get up 15 minutes earlier tomorrow?

Leave a comment and tell me what time you’ll be getting up – and what you’ll do with your precious moments.