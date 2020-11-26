The Secret to Success Starts with Effective Habits and Leadership

Millions of people every single year will commit themselves to a certain goal or accomplishment that is going to take hard work, discipline, and motivation to make it happen. Thinking up the goal is one thing; actually attaining the goal and working towards it is a whole different ball game.

For everyone who has ever attempted to reach a goal, you know that feeling motivated every day to make it happen can be a fickle thing – some days you have it, some days you do not. That’s because oftentimes, we focus on the big picture and the goal itself, not the habitual routine and baby steps that need to happen every day to make it a reality, says social entrepreneur, author, and speaker, Joey Wilder.

No stranger to the highs and lows that come with innate motivation, Wilder has had his bout with struggling to feel excited and energized to make a dream happen. While studying why he was lacking in motivation, he realized that implementing highly effective habits is the secret to creating a fully expressed and aligned lifestyle.

“It’s natural for people to want to talk about the big picture and the ‘exciting’ stuff that comes with changing lives and achieving goals – I am the same way,” said Wilder. “But really, the battle is won in the little moments every day and how we choose to spend our precious time. It comes down to the habitual routine we put into place at the start of the process.”

The Science of Habit

Our brains are wired to go on autopilot if we do something over and over again. Why do they do this? To help us save energy and focus on the other triggers in our day. Habits are found in the basal ganglia region of the brain, which means the more often you do something, the more solidified the brain’s internal drivers will become.

What does this mean for you? It means you can go on autopilot with habits that are actually conducive to your success moving forward. Of course, actually creating and getting those habits to stick can be the hard part, which is why Wilder launched The Habit Initiative. As a community of heart-led leaders whose mission is to implement highly effective habits in all participants, The Habit Initiative dives deep into the science of the habit.

“From Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming, to Peak Performance Coaching, we help our clients remove limiting beliefs that self-sabotage them and perpetuate the idea of the imposter syndrome,” said Wilder. “As a result, we create positive habit loops and hot triggers so the individuals no longer rely on just their motivation alone to carry them throughout the day.”

Wilder concluded that they give their clients the tools to lay the proverbial foundation to a more fulfilling life and business. Having put his own practices to good use back in 2015 when Wilder founded The Protein Co., a premier baking company, he was able to turn $33 into a multi 6-figure company in less than 9-months which he sold 3 years later for an undisclosed valuation. He wants to share what he discovered about mental roadblocks and mindsets with people everywhere today.