The Secret To Sticking To Your Goals No Matter What

It is very fun to dream about the future. Ever since you were a child, people have probably asked you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” regularly. Maybe your reactions were a bit spectacular then, but now that you have reached adulthood, you probably have new plans. Maybe it’s short, like how to finally cook your grandmother’s famous pot roast, or maybe it’s something that might take some time to become a boss in your area. When it comes to naughty-gritty, figuring out how to set goals that you can actually achieve is not as easy as just making a vision board. In my personal experience, at least, the planning stage is a lot more intuitive than the daily task of making your dreams come true. And according to the results of a new study, you can be quite powerful to deal with the mindset you have about your goals.

Published in the European Journal of Personality, the study analyzed data from 973 people between the ages of 18 and 92 over a four-year period, and set out to examine how certain life goals affect an individual’s well-being . According to a press release from the University of Bazel in Switzerland, each participant was asked what they think about their ability to achieve goals in 10 areas: health, community, personal development, social relationships, fame, image, wealth, Family, responsibility. / keep in mind. For the younger generation and work. According to the study’s findings, believing that your personal goals are achievable is “positively related to subsequent well-being.”

Experts says Usually, when it comes to being committed to a goal, it is important to identify your “why,” Dr. Says Michael Genovese, clinical psychiatrist and chief medical officer Acadia Healthcare. “If you’re having trouble identifying what motivates your goal, try journaling,” he suggests. If you don’t recognize what you want to run a marathon, for example, try to reach the people in your life who may offer some perspectives. According to Call a friend and talk clearly about the goals you want to set and why,” Dr. Genovese tells Elite Daily. “Then ask the same friend to hold you accountable. A support system to achieve your goals can be a missing piece.”

Regardless of what your goals look like, the path to achieving them can certainly be difficult. But most of all, committing to something that matters to you – not something you feel pressured to do – is important, says certified personal trainer Emma Green, PhD (C), MSc, B.Sc. Huh. "You can choose any goal you want, but make sure it's something that's important to you," he tells Elite Daily. "It shouldn't be based on what other people are doing or what you think you should do, but on what you really want deep."

Once you resolve to read more or learn a new language, try to take small steps that will help you move towards that goal on a weekly basis. “Use the word ‘average’ in your goal setting statement,” suggests Tony Dalton, Productivity Specialist, Inkwell Press owner and host of the Productivity Paradox podcast. For example, if it is important for you to include more physical activity in your lifestyle, try to set a goal to exercise on average, three times a week. That way, if you get sick one week and feel the excess the next, who cares? Dalton explains that everything is balanced for your daily lifestyle and your goals are realistic. He said, “This allows for more grace, so we don’t feel like we’ve failed.”

Of course, writing your goals on good old-fashioned paper can also help you stay on track, but California-based psychiatrist and wellness expert Dr. According to Monisha Vasa, it is best to adopt different methods when needed. These are short term goals vs. long term goals. “Long-term goals are often large and lofty. They can be linked to our broader vision of ourselves,” he tells Elite Daily.

Dr. Vaasa recommends finding a creative and relaxed place, free from distractions or pressures, and writing in a magazine about a larger goal, such as your plan to pay off your student loans or your dream of traveling to Europe.

If you are working toward something on a smaller scale, such as walking an eight-minute mile or baking all the cupcakes in a cookbook you have purchased, mapping out everything might be a better way, Dr. Vasa it is said. “Short-term goals are often small steps along the way and can be written and written on a planner or calendar,” he says, so that we can be specific and focus on actual execution.