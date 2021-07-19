The Secret to Reaching Goals and Achieving Success

Why do most people fail to achieve their vision? Not because they lack capacity or resources. Joey Klein, personal development expert, martial arts champion and author of Inner Matrix: A Guide to Transforming Your Life and Awakening Your Spirit. “People who are successful understand that the necessary steps cannot be taken to create a vision without focusing,” he says. Or as Bruce Lee put it, “The successful warrior is the average man, with a laser-like focus.”

But as we all know, it is getting harder and harder to concentrate in the modern world. In fact, the demand for our day-to-day work, with frequent incoming emails and texts, meetings, conference calls and video chat near and far contacts, the need to keep abreast of social media, the avalanche of important news on any field As summarized, we encourage – or force – us to quickly shift our attention from one thing to another during our work days as well as during our work hours watch movies and rest.

Klein says that there is only seo problem. The more we fly this way, the less we will be able to concentrate. “Because everything the brain does is good, you train your brain to be a distraction,” he explains. “Focus, and therefore the power to create vision, is lost in the process.” This is why, he says, “Distraction is a death sentence to reveal his vision.”

Since we are stuck in this distracted world, how can we get our attention – and our vision – again? Here’s Klein’s method:

Disconnect from distracting for 20 minutes every day.

Use this time for meditation, advises Klein. Simply focusing on your breathing and following the meditation practice that is best for you will help repair the mental damage of our distracted world and strengthen your ability to concentrate. One way to get started is by taking Klein’s free online nine-week meditation course.

2. Check your emotional state several times a day.

Whatever your vision, Klin states, if you feel anxiety, anger, despair, despair, shame, guilt, or jealousy you will not be able to leave. “What results can you make from these lower emotional patterns?” He asks.

If, on the other hand, you feel peace, love, joy, gratitude, or compassion, then you are on your way to realizing your vision. The challenge is to use the skills learned in meditation to move your emotional state from one to the other.

3. Consider your vision whenever you need to make a decision.

Faced with a choice, Klein says, “Simplify your life by always asking yourself one question: ‘What do I see in my vision? If you use this question to complete your course one Answer as a star, the situation you’re facing will immediately lose its perceived complexity. If a choice brings you closer to your vision, follow that path. If it gives you what you want Take away the creation, then go the other way. “

He said that vision does not mean that you really know how to get there. This point has a clear idea of ​​where you want to end up, not necessarily at every step. “He focuses on the mental, emotional and physical state that supports the creation of vision and function from that state,” he advises. If you are distracted, he says, “Slowly bring your attention back to your chosen vision.”

This is why it is so valuable to work from an emotional place of peace, love and gratitude. If you can do that, he says, “You can be sure that you are aligned on your vision and path of achievement.”