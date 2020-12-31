The Secret to Living Life to its Fullest: Having More Energy, According to Shawn Wells

Despite all of the technological tools, advancements, and access to the internet today, the world is suffering from a lack of personal energy. Our bodies are powerfully complex, fragile ecosystems that require different attention and support if we want to be working with a full set of energy throughout the day, from what we choose to eat, to how much time we set aside for sleep at night. Since our society is based on processed food, interrupted sleep, lack of movement, and vitamin imbalances, more people than ever before are wondering how they can live with an abundance of energy.

This lack of energy we have become complacent with comes with negative side effects, like auto-immune conditions, mental health challenges, and chronic pain. But, the world around us continually requires more of us, while at the same time, we are devoting little time to our long-term health.

While we operate in a distracted mindset, we end up in survival mode, depriving ourselves of the necessary steps required to create lasting and abundant energy. In fact, most of us are so exhausted, we don’t even realize we could be operating with more energy to live our best lives. The secret doesn’t come from special pills or one recipe promised in a health magazine. Rather, it comes from practical, common sense changes to our lifestyle that are easier to adopt than we might realize.

Unleashing Limitless Potential

The secret to living life to its fullest starts with energy, says Shawn Well, biochemist, nutritionist, and dietitian. As a globally recognized formulator, Wells holds patents for ingredients found in over 500 products globally, over 10 patented ingredients and consults with the world’s leading supplement and longevity brands as the CEO of Zone Halo Formulations.

He has watched the depression, frustration, and lack of knowledge regarding energy thwart countless individuals, inspiring him to do something about it.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to live with a lack of physical and mental energy, as well as lacking the education to do something about it,” said Wells. “Through my personal studies, I have learned how true energy is created, helping to establish a vibrant, sustained, and hopeful life. I am working to share my findings with as many people as possible today.”

Wells has released a specialized plan that he uses with his clients today, helping them to change the way they eat, utilize the right supplements to feed the body, invest in mental health, and surround oneself with individuals that make them healthier. Through a decades-long journey, he founded what is known as the Energy Formula. Wells has stated that the first step in pursuing this energy transformation is to do one thing: cut out processed foods.

“You are what you eat could not be truer – living a full life starts with conscious consumption,” concluded Wells.

The Infinite Source of Energy

By biohacking his way to freedom and overcoming challenging health issues, Wells wants everyone to know an infinite amount of energy is available if we make the effort to uncover it.

For those interested in learning more, you can do so here! http://www.energyformula.com