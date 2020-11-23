The Secret To Infinite Energy

If you could access infinite energy at any age would that spark your interest? Would you be thinking, don’t be ridiculous, or hell yes, I want to learn more!?

The incredible part in discovering this energy, is that you’ve had it all along. Yep. Since you were born.

The reason you may not be aware of its powers is perhaps you’ve been too busy looking outside yourself; maybe chasing objects and things that seemed more appealing. Maybe even hoping that substances would help to boost your energy thinking it was the only way to get it.

There are a number of reasons why we don’t realize the powers within us. Mostly because we’re not looking for them.

When your heart is open energy flows. When your heart center is closed, energy can’t flow in. When energy can’t flow in, there’s darkness. Energy is blocked.

And here’s where I find I lose some readers. “Oh, man, she went there. She’s talking about the heart and woo woo spirituality stuff.” And then the switch goes off in your mind, and yes in your heart, and you’re onto another post.

But wait. I did say that you, all of us, have the ability to have infinite energy. It’s kind of like finding the fountain of youth, isn’t it? Wow, and no food required to get this energy! What?

Michael Singer said it best in his book The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself” – He writes, “You need to know about this energy because it’s yours. It’s your birthright, and it’s unlimited. You can call upon it any time you want. It has nothing to do with age. Some eighty-year-old people have the energy and enthusiasm of a child. Energy doesn’t get old, it doesn’t get tired, and it doesn’t need food. What it needs is an openness and receptivity. This energy is equally available to everybody.”

I find that rather intriguing. I sure wanted to read on to figure out how to harness this power. And it turns out it’s pretty simple IF you’re aware of how you flow, so to speak. That being, every time you close yourself off from your heart, for example something triggers an old memory (an impression), a feeling, a jealousy, that sort of thing, you block the flow of energy.

And yet, if you let yourself take in life and let it go – relax and release, then THAT’S where your energy will continue to flow because you’re not blocking it with lousy imprinted memories. If you hold onto old feelings and emotions that cause you to, basically shut down, then it’s impossible to open your heart and let energy flow.

Aimee Falchuk who practices a Reichian theory of body-centered psychotherapy from the school of Core Energetics offers the following from an abbreviated excerpt from her article in goop.

Thoughts are forms of energy. Become aware of your thinking. Start with your first thought of the day and go from there. Make a list. Notice your word choice and where your thinking feels fixed (this is how it is) or flexible (this is how it could be).

Throughout the course of your day, just stop. Close your eyes. Go inward and feel into where you are. Do you feel present? What is the nature of your breath? Are you holding it? How do you feel in your body? Restricted? Relaxed? Tired and collapsed? Awake and alive?

What happens to your energy in the presence of others? Take note of your breath and your body. Do you expand or contract?

Where are you most comfortable meeting the world? Do you lead with reason (thinker), emotion (feeler), or will (doer)? If you lead with one, how do you feel about the others? What parts of your body do you meet the world with? Your head, heart, hands?

Seek another’s experience of your energy and observe the energy of others. How do you feel in their presence? Are you invited in or kept at bay? Do you feel they hold back, hold in, hold up, collapse, or scatter their energy? Tune in and feel into it. Don’t figure it out, feel it out.

Consider this, as Michael Singer once again so succinctly notes in his book; “The most important thing in life is your inner energy. If you’re always tired and never enthused, then life is no fun. But if you’re always inspired and filled with energy, then every minute of every day is an exciting experience. Learn to work with these things. Through meditation, through awareness and willful efforts, you can learn to keep your centers open. You do this by just relaxing and releasing. You do this by not buying into the concept that there is anything worth closing over. Remember, if you love life, nothing is worth closing over.”

Whether you believe in this or not, if you’re finding that your stuck, or you have lack of energy, maybe you can’t seem to get past a rut that seems to be getting deeper, then I encourage you to explore where you’re at, what your body is doing, and what your heart is feeling. Although the concept may be simple, it’s not always easy to implement – and yet I encourage you to get out of head and into your life. Experience more. Lead with an open heart.

Let me know how that works for you.