The Secret To Being Treated Well Lies in How Well You Treat Yourself.

Self care while building business success.

By

Before launching off into the world of entrepreneurship, I had a long and what many would describe, successful career as a global executive, having lived in 4 countries in 20 years with a big job c-suite job that I thought would define my career success. In hindsight, I recognize that the job and experience have been very valuable parts of the journey, but that is all they were – a part of the journey. I’m not minimizing the decision that others might take to have a goal that reaches the pinnacle of corporate success but instead, that wasn’t the path to be for me.

One of the biggest drivers in my decision to leave corporate life other than having achieved what I set out to do was I hadn’t set an example for how I expected others to treat me, resulting in me compromising my health both physically and emotionally. This is not about any specific abuse that I experienced. It is about me not looking after myself which set the example for how others treated me. We each have to own our parts we play in toxic and challenging relationships. The message that I was sending by being the workhorse and always taking on more than I could possibly deliver ended in a continuous cycle of chasing the next thing to prove my value. At that time I didn’t understand that determining my value was something that should have been reserved for me and me alone.

So, I kept doing more and more and was asked to do more and more as a result. I didn’t celebrate my successes but instead considered each rung on the ladder akin to resting on my laurels. I didn’t learn my lesson there, in my first career as an entrepreneur I essentially did the same thing. When I had trouble fundraising, I sunk all of my possessions into my business. It failed. I don’t regret the risk, only that I didn’t value myself enough to throw in the towel. I was so busy trying to prove my products’s value, which was by extension a measure of my own, that I was blinded and went well beyond the initial loss threshold I set going in.

I’ve learned some big life lessons along the way but mostly that you have to treat yourself, the way that you want others to treat you. I affirm the amazing woman that I am everyday. These days I rest, set boundaries, eat well and live by my own expectations. Now, I’m experiencing how much the way I show up influences the way others show up and how they treat me. I am valuable and because I believe it and own it, others treat me as though I am valuable too.

    India Gary-Martin, C-Suite Coach at Leadership For Execs

    India Martin has held a number of global C-Suite roles including expatriate assignments in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong. In her final role at JPMorgan In London, India was Managing Director & Global COO for Investment Banking Technology and Operations with multi-billion dollar management for 15,000 staff in 40+ global locations.

    India is a globally recognized leadership expert and coach with a clientele of C-Suite executives from around the world. Aside from traditional individual coaching, India’s practice is focused on delivering dynamic leadership curriculum and facilitating for groups. She is a masterful strategist who provides expert counsel on an array of issues like crisis management, transition, influencing and negotiation, succession, positioning and promotion. She is also a seasoned diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner with a focus on racial and gender equity and is a senior advisor to Intersections Partners a post that she has held since 2017.

    India is a keynote and panel speaker on the global stage. She is a former visiting lecturer in Corporate Education at Temple University in Japan and is on the current coaching faculty at Georgetown University for the Exec Master's in Leadership. India also sits on the Board of the Women’s Leadership Institute of Baltimore at Notre Dame of Maryland University and is on the coaching faculty for the NYC Bar Association’s Associate Leadership Institute.

    American by birth, she was named one of the top 50 businesswomen in Europe and Top 100 Black executives in the UK while she was an expatriate there. A proponent of pay equity and women on boards, India is the President Emeritus of London based City Women's Network, a professional body for senior women in corporate, and third sector industries where she spearheaded the "Corporate Board Readiness Program". She is a global Ambassador for WOW (Women of The World Foundation) and Executive Producer and Co-Chair of the WOW/United Nations Special Sessions. India was awarded ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by the National Association of Female Executives in 2019.

    India is a writer, speaks fluent French and functional Japanese. She lives between London and Washington D.C.

