The Secret Power of Telling Your Story

In the words of Toni Morrison, “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”  Everyone has a story to tell, but many people don’t think they have the tools to do so.  There is power in telling your story.  Anyone can become a […]

In the words of Toni Morrison, “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”  Everyone has a story to tell, but many people don’t think they have the tools to do so.  There is power in telling your story.  Anyone can become a published author with the right tools; every writer needs support, guidance, and feedback to succeed.  You can finally unleash the power of telling your story.

Stories are shared every day through a variety of web-based and social media platforms.  7.5 million blog posts are shared daily on the web, and over 400 million posts are shared every day on Facebook and Twitter alone.  Worldwide, there are approximately 152 million books in circulation, and more than 2 million books are published each year.  Even though there are many stories in circulation, more have yet to be written.

There are many benefits associated with storytelling.  Writing about your experiences can improve your self-reflection capabilities and provide clarity.  Award-winning British actress Emma Watson said, “I think your thoughts are so much less frightening when they’re tangible, when you can see them on a page in front of you.”  Writing about important personal experiences for just as little as 15 minutes over the course of three days may benefit your mental and physical health. 

The psychological benefits include success, communication, concentration, reasoning, and healing.  Writing goals enhance your well-being and the likelihood of success.  According to one study, people who write down their goals are more likely to achieve them.  Writing can effectively communicate difficult concepts; storytelling can make any fact up to 22 times more memorable.  Writing helps you focus on a single idea, organize complex ideas and feelings, and process emotions quicker than non-writers. 

Enjoy the journey, and focus on the process, rather than just the end result.  Writing should feel like a reward, not a punishment.  Anne Lamott, an American novelist, states, “Almost all good writing begins with terrible first efforts. You need to start somewhere.”  While storytelling may seem daunting at first, writing mindfully separates the process into smaller tasks, making it manageable.  When getting started, it’s imperative that you build a habit of writing.  The benefits of writing take time; commit to writing every day or several times a week, starting small.  Maybe it’s writing down a goal you want to achieve when you wake up in the morning or writing something you’re grateful for before bed.  Save everything — you never know what you’ll want to come back to. 

Technology now enables billions of people to tap into their power to write for the mental, physical, and financial well-being.  It democratizes and socializes writing, allowing individuals to grow, collaborate, and create.  Growing is simple because it delivers you rich information courses, podcasts, and other sources of knowledge.  It enables collaboration by creating a private community of writers, guides, and service providers.  Writing your story allows you to produce content through the easy-to-use writing tool that helps you create, protect, and sell your work.


    Brian Wallace, President at NowSourcing

    Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs #LinkedInLocal events nationwide, hosts the Next Action Podcast, and has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present.

