The Secret Of Getting Ahead Is Getting Started – Gibson Kagni

When was the last time you went out for a run, but when you got outside you decided “never mind”?

My guess is never, says Gibson Kagni . That’s because the hardest part of accomplishing anything is just starting. The hardest part of going for a daily run is just convincing yourself to go out the door! Once you start, you’re going to finish. In business and in life, we’re all struck with ambitions and great ideas. I’d be willing to bet that you’ve had at least 1 business idea in the last year. But somehow, the timing is never right. There are always roadblocks that will stop you from starting your dog-walking empire, or convince you that it’s not the right time to quit your job and travel the world.

Some people spend their entire lives wondering how to be successful in life, but never figure it out. Would you be surprised to find out that the secret really comes down to four key areas? Well, it does. You see, personal success is achievable for anyone who practices the four areas – or keys to success as I call them.

Everyone wants personal success and to learn the keys to success. Everyone wants to have a happy, healthy life, do meaningful work, enjoy a career, and achieve financial independence. Everyone wants to make a difference in the world, to be significant, to have a positive impact on those around him or her. Everyone wants to do something wonderful with his or her life.

To become the type of success you are setting out to be you have to start at the beginning, just like in the alphabet you start with the letter “A.” Success is not an event, it is a process. To finish any great endeavor you must first start. This may not be the start of a new business but could simply be the start of a new idea, a new path or a new way. To be a standout success is to take each new beginning and follow it through to the end.

Over and over, I have found that the keys to success are a single piece of information, a single idea at the right time, that can change your life in the right situation. I have also learned that the great truths are simple.

One of our greatest fears is appearing to be a failure. That’s a pretty bizarre idea. We aren’t afraid of failure half as much as we are afraid of looking like a failure. You’ll be a laughing stock, you’ll have to hang your head and go back to life before you set out to accomplish this thing.

Of course, we all know that life is full of failures and successes, and usually the successes happen after a major failure. That’s because failing is awesome. You’ll learn more from first-hand failure than you ever will from studying or reading.

If success is a series of failures, then how can we actually fail? If we know that we have to fail again and again to learn how to win, is it possible to actually fail? Yes, it is. There’s only one way to completely fail: to never start.

Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.”

One giant fear that holds people back from starting anything is that they aren’t ready. Let’s take business as an example again. If you’re trying to start an ice cream business, you may think you need all the answers about ice cream, finances, and business management. So you spend all your time learning, and no time doing! While learning is a great way to be prepared, you won’t actually know what information you need until you need to know.

You need to know exactly what you want. If you do not know precisely what you want, you will not take the right action, go in the right direction, or make the right decisions.When the goal is clear-cut, you can make plans and you know what steps you need to take says Gibson.