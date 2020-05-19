Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Secret Key to Actually Enjoying Life

The daily grind of modern life can be exhausting: working full-time, going to appointments, running errands, squeezing in grocery shopping, preparing nourishing meals, finding time to exercise…

By

The daily grind of modern life can be exhausting: working full-time, going to appointments, running errands, squeezing in grocery shopping, preparing nourishing meals, finding time to exercise…the demands might seem endless.

When’s the last time you spent an afternoon doing absolutely nothing?

According to Dr. Matthew Sleeth, taking time to rest and relax may be one of the best things you can do for your health. In his book 24/6: A Prescription for a Healthier, Happier Life, Dr. Sleeth emphasizes that for almost two thousand years, Western culture stopped for twenty-four hours once a week, every week.

“Even when I was a child, you couldn’t buy gasoline, you couldn’t buy milk. The drugstores weren’t open.…And so society just had a day where they put it in park. [That] was Sunday…until the last thirty years or so,” he said.

Now, in a culture that celebrates being busy, people are on the go nonstop – and it’s taking a toll on our health and happiness. According to Dr. Sleeth, constant stress is causing a growing epidemic of depression and anxiety, and stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol are linked to obesity and diabetes.

What’s the solution? Blocking out regular time in your busy schedule to rest and recharge. Though Dr. Sleeth recommends an entire day, taking it easy for just a few hours once a week can help you actually enjoy your life instead of watching it speed past.

Even if your Monday is busy and stressful, it can be reassuring to know that you have a relaxing and stress-free Saturday to look forward to. For someone with a sedentary desk job, that may mean unplugging from your computer and going for a hike; for someone who spends a lot of time on their feet, that might mean curling up with a cup of tea and a good book.

Whatever you choose, prioritizing unstructured downtime is crucial to help you relax, appreciate what’s good in your life, and return to your daily tasks with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

I’ve created a free guide specifically with working women in mind that are desperately wanting to find more balance and less stress in their lives. Get your copy today at https://purebodyandlife.click/guide.

I will also be hosting a free online web class on June 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM (CST) specifically for women that are seeking healthier ways to manage their stress and feelings of overwhelm. A lot of information will be shared that evening (and some freebies will be given away). Save your spot today by registering here!

Blessed and Blissful,
Diane

    Diane Elkin, Holistic Wellness Coach at Pure Body and Life

    Hi!  I'm Diane Elkin - a certified holistic wellness coach with advanced training in the gut microbiome, the founder of The Bliss and Balance Method, and the owner of Pure Body and Life.  I support stressed-out women that seek a healthier, happier lifestyle to live a more stress-free, balanced, and vibrant life without sacrificing precious time.  I have a lifetime of experience that I bring with me, both equally good and bad, and I've helped change the lives of many women as it involves their health, their relationships, their careers, and their families.

    As a mother of two amazing sons and wife to a retired military officer, I fully understand and empathize with the pressures and stressors on women.  Having personally dealt with depression, addiction, struggling relationships, and self-worth issues I coach holistically...because everything in this world is connected.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Burnout Can Teach Us

    by Dr. Andrea Pennington
    Community//

    “To Optimize Your Wellness After Retirement, Feed your Brain”, with Candace Burch & Beau Henderson

    by Beau Henderson
    Courtesy of MintImages/Shutterstock
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    How Burnout Affects Students at Stanford

    by Abe Thompson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.