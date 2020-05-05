The Secret is to Align Our Body, Spirit, and Mind

“The human body heals itself and nutrition provides the resources to accomplish the task. When we give ourselves the chance to let go of all our tension, the body’s natural capacity to heal itself can begin to work.”

“My story is unique because I now know that God created our bodies designed to heal themselves and I am living proof that you can beat generational diseases.”

I have taken so many prescription drugs in my lifetime, I know I should be dead because as I read so much right now all the small print that is not intended for the naked eye to even be able to see on the prescription medication labels which the pharmacist are supposed to tell you to read, I have become more involved in what actually is in many prescription drugs, and I cringe when I think of all the drugs that have been in my body thanking God for saving my life! God is saving my life as we speak and I am work in progress but so far, so good!

After I had surgery in 1999, I had a reaction that could have been deadly and I was given Reglan for nausea due to the radiation I was given due to SLE Systemic Lupus Erythematous! Luckily, I had the bottle tightly in my hands when my nephew called 911 so the doctors would know what caused the reaction! I studied at nursing school all the way up until I did my nursing clinical in nursing homes and could not continue because of all of the drugs that were being given to those poor people! But I knew how important it was for the ER nurses and doctors to know what caused the reaction and I knew immediately when my face froze, I barely could breathe and just freaked me out!

When I think of the few foods, i.e. grapefruit & juices, etc. that could have coincided and/or even killed me with the many medications I was taking and could have created my own death it makes me realize just how blessed I am and how God is using me as a tool to get this out to you.

What scared me was how I loved bananas and was never told not to eat them while taking certain drugs. I loved grapefruit and was not supposed to be eating them with certain medications. I loved milk and anybody who knows me knows I am baby when it comes to milk and yes, even milk was not supposed to be taken with certain medications. Many foods such as kale greens, aged cheese, coffee, and even liquorice! These foods can cause big problems and don’t mix with many prescription drugs I was taking! I was so happy when I became medication free so I could eat again and not be afraid of anything happening I did not know what to do!

There was a point in my life where I was in so much pain, I had to take off each month in order for my body to heal and rest, therefore, causing me to lose many jobs! This was all throughout my childhood and people thought I just did not know how to keep a job and they were right because if I were not treated the way I treated many bosses, I was gone! I also had a drug of choice which was cocaine and thought it would help me with pain and it did for 60 seconds and then you needed more and was not different from prescription drugs and became too expensive and that is another story but that did not last long, thanks to God for saving me from myself!

It all began when my mom was carrying me. I asked my mother lots of questions when I was younger and always went with my mom on her doctor visits and she always liked me going because she knew I asked the doctors questions. Many of her doctors began to tell her that her illness was all in her head, which I also thought for a very long time, which turned out to be MS. My mom liked that I asked questions and once one of her doctors asked had I been to medical school! Of course, I had not been to medical school, but I read a lot about a lot and always had questions and it got to the place they did not like to see me coming because more than half of the questions I knew already and they did not know the answers! I did go to nursing school but dropped out due to clinical, where we were taught overmedicating nursing home patients was the norm, this I did not want to be a part of. I aced the NCLEX so well it pushed me up in the quiz because I knew many of the answers.

I’d always ask my mom about what medications she was given and had taken when she was carrying me and the main reason I asked her was that I wanted to do a book on her life about her MS the disease that could not be seen but felt which caused tiredness, weakness, and lots of nerve pain. My dad, me and my siblings watched a healthy stay at home mom with the biggest dimples, who knew how to do everything, loved everyone, even made all of our clothes which looked better than store-bought ones who sewed for anybody who wanted something homemade from wedding gowns to hats!

By me asking my mom so many questions, I found out I was a DES baby product and now am a part of the DES generation of many children born with autoimmune diseases because their moms were given this drug making them believe it would keep them from having miscarriages!

What is (DES) Diethylstilbestrol?

During the 1950s women were given Diethylstilbestrol (DES) which was estrogen which was first manufactured in a laboratory in 1938, so it is called a “synthetic estrogen.” During 1938-1971, U.S. physicians prescribed DES to pregnant women to prevent miscarriages and avoid other pregnancy problems. I could never understand why my mom was given this drug while carrying me and thought it was given only to women who had a previous miscarriage but my mom told me that the doctor told her that it would keep her from having a miscarriage and that was me!

While I, myself, was blessed to have one girl child in 1972, I lost a boy child at home through a miscarriage later that same year. I was then told only after excessive bleeding that I needed to have a partial hysterectomy in 1999! While having this surgery, I was then diagnosed in 1999 with SLE and proceeded radiation and only had a few times before I refused & stopped any more treatments because I got sick and did not like the way they made me feel when I was healthy before I went to see them!

“God designed a woman’s body to heal itself naturally and when you breastfeed, it makes the healing process, even faster & beautiful, healthier for you and boosts that baby’s immune system and when sick to heal on its own allowing nature to take it course.” – Valerie Cheers Brown

I was on so much medication you would not believe how much I was on and each time I took one medication it caused me to have to begin another and another and the cycle began where I had had enough and began praying to ask God to help me and cure me. I even went to drug anonymous not for street drugs but for prescription drugs and they thought I was crazy but I had enough of feeling sluggish, lazy, tired, needed something to help me sleep, needed something to wake me up, etc.!

God sent Kangen Water® to me and I will never forget that day when I met Carl Brown from Arkansas who was here in Saint Louis and once a week my front porch would be filled with pH balanced alkaline water and my healing journey began. It took about six months and when I went to the doctor and the weaning period began and most of the drugs I was on, I stopped myself, but the doctors told me I did not need to be on most of it anymore due to what the pH neutralized the acid in my body. I don’t know what this miracle water did but I was prescription drug-free in 2004!

I did not even mention the vaccines I received as a baby and I have my record somewhere, here, but I do know what I was given as a child because I asked my mother lots of questions as a young person. In the 1950s babies were given four vaccines: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and smallpox. Because three of these vaccines were combined into a single shot (DTP), children received five shots by the time they were 2 years old and not more than one shot at a single visit. I was also given both the Smallpox and BCG vaccines to leave a scar on the upper left arm which is still there. The scar is from the BCG vaccine.

As a baby, I was born with scoliosis in 1953, and later on, as I got older I had asthma so bad my dad would have to come home often to take me to the emergency room. I outgrew asthma! My daughter was born in 1972 and was born healthy and now at 47, she rarely is sick, was not born with any autoimmune disease and I refused to allow them to give her vaccines by the way when she was a baby and a kid!

Each and every one of my siblings have an autoimmune disease and my sister under me was recently diagnosed with cancer which she has remissioned. My brother had asthma really bad as a kid also and he is also Stage 1 diabetic. My sister, Kathy who just passed due to lung cancer recently. My baby sister had and has asthma and both of her kids have it also. We want to blame it on the air for asthma but it is so clearly not the reason after much research.

My mom was also x-rayed during her pregnancies and I could not believe this but this can affect children’s wellbeing also! This made me do a paper called Addiction Madness on academia.edu where I followed Dr. Alice M. Stewart, an epidemiologist who first demonstrated the link between X-rays of pregnant women and disease in their children. I also contacted the lady Gayle Greene who wrote the book The Woman Who Knew Too Much who is still alive, by the way, and asked her permission to cite her in my paper!

All I am basically saying is that because of the medications & x-rays my mom was given had a great deal to do with her children’s lives which caused her pregnant body to pass onto the fetus of each childbirth which I and my siblings to suffer the consequences. Still, as an adult I deal with excruciating nerve pain, but have learned to manage pain without medication. I am not a scientist, but I just don’t want to put it all on the genetics but yes, it may have to do with but what about what was given to our mother when she was carrying us what about her mother what she was given that caused my mom to have MS and die from? What has anything to do with the disease is what was given to our mom while pregnant and carrying her babies. But, I honestly think that once you have been given toxins into your body you still want them for some reason or another the older you get your body withdrawals sort of?

My mom’s mom was given DES estrogen also and probably was given x-rays also because my mom had MS and died. Unfortunately, my mom was taking way too much medication which I saw with my own two eyes that made her lose control of bodily functions which could have killed her sooner but I knew what to do because I had been to nursing school, and I was with her at home taking care of her keeping her comfortable all the way up until she took her last breath! I knew MS could be cured with therapy, foods, etc. and did my own research and saw what her mitochondria were lacking and needed and it was not prescription drugs, but it was me against my mon’s doctors, my dad and my believed them over me. My dad thought I was crazy for thinking that her illness could be saved because of what the doctors had told us, so this is when I began researching finding out that the body could heal itself with the right foods and now there is proof thanks to Dr. Teri Wahl’s who also had MS. Right before my mom died, she whispered into my ear, “Valerie, do not give me or let anybody else give me any more medication and I want to die!” My mom was on morphine and it was not helping and was the last draw so I stopped the medication and if you had seen the big bottle she had you would not have even believed that it was legal giving that much.

I was a pharmacist assistant as a teenager for Bob Bilzing at Medicare Glaser’s back in the 1980s and I knew so much when Bob interviewed me and knew so much about drugs that he hired me on the spot! Back then senior citizens were taking Aldomet, Inderal, HCZ and one other, I cannot remember! The seniors who came to get their medications filled eventually would get off of some of that medication because they exercised, walked a lot, and changed their eating habits!

Nobody can ever tell me that the body needs all that medication because what you are really doing is making the situation worse by causing it to need another one and then another one and the everlasting cycle begins.

I am not telling anybody to ever stop taking their medication but I am telling you to please do your own research my people and read up on what foods you can take instead of those drugs and you will feel so much better thinking clearer, not forgetting, more energetic and your soul will just plain feel so much better with peace knowing that it can heal itself with you meditating on improving and not on being sick clogging your beautiful body specially designed to heal itself! I am so grateful and blessed to be alive and thank You, Lord!

Dealing with any kind of illness is never easy and being sick is no fun either. At these times right now, there are many feeling helpless of losing a loved one and some never got to say goodbye to them before they passed! I have never stopped praying for all of you, the healthcare workers, for all who have lost a loved one and for those who are sick. I also pray for those who are serving the Lord right now and just waiting on God to calm this storm. Remember: There are so many more out there who are less fortunate than us and have smiles on their faces right now for what they have! I pray whoever is reading this, that every ounce of fear, anxiety, and discouragement will be taken away. May God comfort you with His love and refill your heart with His peace.