The Secret behind the Delusional, Happy Life We Lead

And why we can’t stop saying “Everything is going to be alright”

Photo by Emma Peneder on Unsplash

We are foolish people with foolish self-esteem. We love delusions. We love to spend our entire life in delusions. We are delusional and we create a delusional version of ourselves so that we can keep ourselves sane. (Yes, we humans are that pathetic!)

Recently, I have come across a psychological term, ‘self-enhancement bias’. This is a piece of mental machinery that lies in the human conscious.

It is a regular tendency of every human being to refrain a logical confrontation with their qualities and capabilities in favor of unrealistic attitudes that keep the ego overstated in a flawless way. This propensity helps us to avoid sinking into the deep well of depression and anxiety.

Prominent psychologist David McRaney has explained the concept of self-enhancement bias in his book You Are Now Less Dumb. He observes that the delusory tendencies of the human mind are as essential as the simple self-preservation practices of the body.

McRaney also observes that our illogical and inaccurate self-evaluations are often helpful for us, even essential for our happiness and success in life. Such delusions help us get through difficult life situations and even encourage us to live happily in favorable times. On the other hand, people who are brutally honest with themselves can accept their actual self, and can’t lead a happy and content life. Quite contradictory, isn’t it?

There are three positive illusions that powers this tendency of self-enhancement bias.

First, there is the illusory superiority bias. We often like to hide our faults or judge ourselves in a less harsh way than we do with others. We can’t deny the fact that we seek chances when we can see ourselves as special individuals amid a regular, dull crowd. This is because of our inherent illusory superiority bias.

The next one is called the illusion of control. Do you remember when you won that Dancing Star award in school, you attributed the success to your ability? And when you failed the English paper in the term end exam, you convinced yourself it was your bad luck. Yeah, we all do that. . Every time. Yet, you’ll be happy to know that’s also not your fault. Such beliefs or illusions, anyway, keep our spirits moving.

The third one is the optimism bias. This bias creates delusional beliefs in the minds of the regular drinkers that they’ll be among those who’ll escape a liver failure or the smoker that he’ll not be a victim of cancer like the others who had been. The bias makes you feel alright if you don’t want a fire extinguisher for safety in your home.

It is the optimism bias that keeps us believing that tomorrow will be more abundant with hope and joy. Even after you fail and lose everything in life, it insists you believe that everything will be alright in the end.

But, as cool as it sounds, self-enhancement bias is not an abstract psychological theory. Many researches have proved its concrete aspect. In a 2010 research, conducted at UCLA, surveyed more than 25,000 people within the age range 18 to 75. The majority of the participants rated their attractiveness as seven out of ten. It proves that the average person considers himself more attractive than the average person.

Self-enhancement bias is the model that keeps us safe from ourselves, makes us resilient, and keeps us moving. Throughout history, mankind has gone through unbearable miseries and insurmountable sufferings. People have seen the horror of the Holocaust, concentration camps, volcano, tsunami, wars, poverty, hunger, slavery, and pandemics. These horrors have been survived by the average humans like us. We think that we wouldn’t have been able to survive such horrors. But, if we had to encounter such adversity, we will be able to fight back and survive. Self-enhancement bias, thus, makes us resilient and enriches our life.