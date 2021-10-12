The Season of Giving Is Here. Give In A Way That is Truly Generous

Sustainable Shopping is Beautiful

Temperatures are dropping, and the leaves are changing color, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most wasteful. From excess packaging to cheaply made products that don’t last long, the consumerism associated with the holiday season is problematic for the planet.

A Stanford University study showed that Americans generate an extra 25% of waste during the holiday season, which spans from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day. This translates to millions of tons of garbage that end up in landfills. Many decorative accessories like bows and gift wrap contain plastics that take thousands of years to break down. During this process, the artificial items release dangerous amounts of carbon dioxide and methane into the air. These dangerous gases are directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Then there is the entire production process behind the actual gifts. A mass-produced item may be part of a supply chain linked to unsustainable and unethical manufacturing practices. For example, cozy socks are always considered a great choice for stocking stuffers. But those socks may be made with synthetic fabrics that use up many resources to create and are hard to break down. It’s also likely that the socks have been manufactured by workers who aren’t paid fair wages and are forced to work in unsafe conditions.

Luckily, wasteful shopping can be avoided by shopping from sustainable brands. These are companies that are committed to making a difference. They treat their workers fairly, use eco-friendly materials and production processes that minimize waste, and promote items made to last. By shopping mindfully, we can reduce our levels of holiday waste and support companies that truly believe in ethical business practices.

Fine Art by Ane – Art for your life

Zip Top Leather Bag Classic Signature

Fine Art By Ane produces a unique range of clothing and accessories inspired by artist and designer Ane Howard’s critically acclaimed artwork. The renowned artist has had her work displayed in esteemed galleries and showcases all over the world. Ane calls her pieces art-to-wear since they literally resemble wearable paintings. All of her products are designed in California and ethically handcrafted in North America and Europe. Ane works with a team of fairly paid artisans in the USA, Montreal, London, and Paris to produce her one-of-a-kind designs.

She uses eco-friendly materials like bamboo, upcycled leather, organic cotton, and recycled polyester. The fashion lovers in your life will fall in love with one of Ane’s signature organic cotton hoodie dresses or art print Nappa upcycled leather bags. The Peaceful Chaos leather hobo bag is an on-trend choice for this holiday season. The Zip Top Leather Bag featured here in Classic Grey Signature is a fabulous handcrafted bag that promises to become a staple of any fashionista closet.

Cloud Jelly Serum

Herbivore Skincare

Skincare is a no-brainer gift for friends and family members that are serious about their beauty routines. Herbivore is a Seattle-based husband and wife team that promotes sustainable beauty with its extensive range of organic vegan skincare. All of their products are made with natural ingredients and are packaged in reusable, eco-friendly glass. Herbivore makes gifting easy with their convenient and pretty gift sets. Their Moment Of Clarity kit is the perfect tool for a home spa session with a face mask, smoothing serum, and face oil. Those who love a good bath will appreciate the Soak and Soften kit, which includes bath salts, a bath soak, and body polish.

Catbird Jewelry only uses recycled gold and responsibly stones.

Jewelry has always been considered a meaningful and special gift. Whether you want to give your significant other a token of your affection or give your best friend an adult version of a friendship bracelet, jewelry will create a lasting impact. Catbird is a sustainable jewelry brand committed to changing the industry and giving back to the community. Catbird’s team of fairly paid jewelers and artisans make all of the brand’s jewelry in their Brooklyn studio. They use recycled gold and responsibly sourced stones in all of their pieces. Catbird has also created a Giving Fund that donates one percent of all sales to local New York charities. Try their diamond pinprick studs or 1976 bracelet as beautiful pieces of everyday jewelry.

JURA – Orange & Sandalwood

We all love unwrapping a gift that looks and smells good. The Lohn founders believe that fragrance is a highly personal choice, which is why they created Toronto’s only custom scent label. Lohn produces personalized vegan candles that are hand-poured into reusable glass jars. The contents are made out of completely sustainable ingredients: an organic soy and coconut wax blend, a non-toxic cotton wick, and scents derived from natural origins. Each candle is packaged in a paper box with unique artwork, which means you won’t even have to worry about gift-wrapping your candle. Lohn’s mini candle trio allows you to pick three sumptuous scents for your loved ones to enjoy. Or try out their scent pebble, a fresh and minimalist take on essential oil diffusers that also doubles as a piece of interior decor.

Sustainable holiday shopping has never been easier. These are just a few of many exciting new brands dedicated to creating a more ethical shopping experience for everyone.

GIFT YOURSELF

And of course, don’t forget to take care of your health and your mental well-being during a season that often is stressful. So gift yourself from this Eco-friendly Yoga Pants and Cropped Tops Collection and remember to breath deeply. All of the patterns are inspired by Ane’s artwork. Stunning.

If you are wondering, I am not paid by any of these wonderful vendors and creators. My recommendations are unbiaised.

Happy Gifting!

Nicole F.