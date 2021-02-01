The search for spiritual enlightenment- confessions of a human being

After the unexpected breakdown of my life I was a man on a mission. Firstly the mission was to heal the PTSD so I could actually function in the world again but on a deeper level the search was for a place beyond all pain and suffering. “Spiritual enlightenment” was the goal.
Over the preceding years I worked with many spiritual teachers/masters, trained in a wide range of modalities and spent hundreds of hours in meditation in search of the holy grail. Here are some of the shocking things I found about “spiritual enlightenment”…
- Everyone will always be human- there will always be emotions, thoughts, bodily sensations, energetic sensations and maybe even some sort of “spiritual experiences”. This is called being human and doesn’t change no matter how enlightened you become.
- There is no authority on enlightenment- spiritual teachers/masters often point the wrong way. It is better to use your common sense and get help when needed but fundamentally you must walk alone with loving friends/family in normal life.
- It is much better to stay in the world- the world is far more fun than living in isolation and often much richer in learning too, since relationships are the main things that trigger us.
- There does appear to be something but I wouldn’t call it enlightenment- it is re-connection to peace
- Personality has nothing to do with enlightenment- no single personality is more enlightened than any other. Stop playing games and accept your full humanity
- The enlightened can have sex- the whole of the spiritual world (bar maybe the tantric world) seems obsessed with avoiding that sex exists in the human world. The enlightened are allowed to have sex.
- The enlightened can have fun- holy shamoly the spiritual world is full of boring people, particularly the teachers/masters. You would have thought their spiritual insights would have livened them up a little. The enlightened are allowed to have fun, ideally a huge amount of it.
- The enlightened can have opinions and judgements- it is quite difficult to function in the modern world without them to be honest. This one is all about level confusion. One can appear to have an opinion and judgement and opinion on something in the world, whilst at a deeper level coming from a place of non-judgement
- The most enlightened often aren’t spiritual teachers- they instead just enlighten people through their everyday work in normal life
- You are much closer to enlightenment at the start of your spiritual journey- the search often takes you away from enlightenment.