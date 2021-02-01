The search for spiritual enlightenment- confessions of a human being

After the unexpected breakdown of my life I was a man on a mission. Firstly the mission was to heal the PTSD so I could actually function in the world again but on a deeper level the search was for a place beyond all pain and suffering. “Spiritual enlightenment” was the goal.

Over the preceding years I worked with many spiritual teachers/masters, trained in a wide range of modalities and spent hundreds of hours in meditation in search of the holy grail. Here are some of the shocking things I found about “spiritual enlightenment”…