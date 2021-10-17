The Sea is to be discovered

My Love for the Sea is immense & incommensurable. By looking at it, a feeling of expansion, opportunities & inner calmness invade my spirit.

The Sea, @Pinterest

I wish there was a day devoted to the Sea, to its majesty and mystery. Its history is infinite, and, as its infinity, it has always been the protagonist of many stories, of pirates, of traders of silk and spices, of navigators, sailors, discoverers, fishermen and mermaids. It inspires us to think beyond the borders of the known world, to the beauty of nature and to the immense possibilities that lie ahead in our future. The sea always invites to imagination and curiosity, to dreams and inner happiness.

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover”

-Mark Twain

For this imaginary International Day of the Sea, today, I would distribute free copies of books related to oceans, sea, submarines and treasures. All animated movies, and movie adventures set by the sea, opening the mind to imagination, drawings and dreams about action and memories.

The sea sparks in us innovative thinking, solutions to life practical and spiritual suffering, the adrenaline needed and the good smart mind to think through problems and global challenges – today it is the International day for the eradication of poverty – how can we eradicate poverty? , for example – by building back and forward Together and making sure to respect both the people and the planet we live in… In 2020, many people lost their lives & their beloved ones, many lost jobs and could not afford basic necessities, lesser opportunities for education, choices, personal (freedom of expression, confidence, self-esteem) and professional growth and development (rewarding, meaningful and purposeful job). The United Nations advocates and works for involving people – in every step of the development process of a country- making them at the center of meaningful participation to be decision-makers and active contributors to their societies & communities (people-centered design thinking), in order to put an end to inequality, discrimination and injustice.

so…

KEEP EXPLORING!

I found some collectable quotes, that can inspire us, for the good days to come!

“To reach a port we must set sail –

Sail, not tie at anchor

Sail, not drift.”

― Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“There are three sorts of people; those who are alive, those who are dead, and those who are at sea.”

― Aristotle.

“The art of the sailor is to leave nothing to chance.”

― Annie Van De Wiele.

“Sailors, with their built in sense of order, service and discipline, should really be running the world.”

― Nicholas Monsarrat.

“When I forget how talented God is, I look to the sea.”

― Whoopi Goldberg.

“The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths, it has its pearls too.”

― Vincent van Gogh.

“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“To meditate is to sail a course, to navigate, among problems many of which we are in the process of clearing up.”

― Jose Ortega y Gasset.

“Men in a ship are always looking up, and men ashore are usually looking down.”

― John Masefield.

“The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.”

― Jacques Yves Cousteau.

“The sea will grant each man new hope, and sleep will bring dreams of home.”

― Christopher Columbus.

“You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop.”

― Rumi.

“The boat is safer anchored at the port, but that is not the aim of boats.”

― Paulo Coelho.