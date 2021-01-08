Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Science of Setting Goals to Claim the Life You Want

date 2021-01-08

When it comes to setting and achieving goals, it can be helpful to clarify what it is we really want, what it takes to achieve it, and what we are willing to do to make it happen. A goal is an intention with a plan that is backed by action. This is different than a habit that’s done unconsciously or an affirmation that confirms something to be true. It’s a commitment that emerges from a desire to claim the lives we want. Certain research-based elements can make them more likely to stick: 

  1. Set realistic, specific goals that can be done in a certain amount of time. If the larger goal is “get healthier,” develop specific and measurable things to reach the goal (running three days a week for thirty minutes, eating vegetables every day, etc.). 
  2. Clarify your intrinsic motivation. This type of internal goal is pursued because it is meaningful and inherently satisfying on a deeper level. Extrinsic goals are those that come from superficial sources or are pursued for external validation or rewards. 
  3. Own your goals by creating them for yourself to match your life. If possible, attach your goal to something you are already doing, like exercising right after work.
  4. Share the goal with others. Perhaps even choose a shared goal that you will accomplish with the support of others. 
  5. Doing a little bit each day is more effective than doing a lot infrequently. 
  6. Choose approaching, rather than avoiding goals. Ask yourself if you are doing the goal because you want to attain something or avoid something. This is the difference between someone who wants to develop healthy eating habits because they want to be healthier (approaching) or because they don’t want to be overweight (avoiding). Regardless of the goal, frame it in terms of something you want to bring into your life, rather than something you don’t want. 
  7. Celebrate the successes of the smaller goals and be flexible to adapt your goals to what is realistic to fit the life you have now and the life you want to create. 

Excerpted and adapted from Mindfulness for Young Adults: Tools to Thrive in School and Life.

    Linda Yaron Weston

    Linda Yaron Weston is the author of Mindfulness for Young Adults: Tools to Thrive in School and Life. She teaches at the University of Southern California, where she developed their introductory mindfulness course.

