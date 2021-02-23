The Science of Memory: 8 Strategies for Training Your Brain to Learn Faster and Remember More

Have you ever encountered such a situation where you do remember a person by face but failed to recall his or her name? Oftentimes, we find ourselves totally helpless simply because our mind is in sleep mode for a while when we need to behave actively. So, what are you going to do for that? The good news is that you can still make your brain active by changing few habits.

1. Stop Smoking ASAP

When I say to stop smoking ASAP, you might think of it as an impossible thing. But yes, leaving your smoking habit will help you gain a more active mind. A study conducted by University of Michigan researchers revealed that smokers have lower IQ levels compared to non-smoker participants. It may appear a stylish act to hold a cigarette in your hand while you talk to your friends but it slows down your ability to think the way you can be.

2. Try Remembering Things

You need to give yourself little tasks of memorizing something from your routine activity or anything you get your hands on. Initially, it might appear exasperating but as you practice and make yourself habitual of memorizing little things, you’ll see positive changes in your memory and brain power. This useful practice of sharpening your memory comes from renowned choreographer and author of the book The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp who applied the same in her professional activities. Read More

