The “Rules” of Life

Once a professor asked me what “rules” are. In unthinkable moments, I began to scoop out in my imagination an answer that would definitely take on the shape of a cloudless sky.

In my opinion, “rules” are, something that for many centuries seemed to be the single and only true answer for the question: “What does your attitude to the world of” everyday life “and the standard burning of life consist of?

In the second half of the twentieth century, something began that rapidly erases human uniqueness. When we go to a bookstore, the first thing that catches our eye is the abundance of “rules” – “rules for a better life”, “rules of the game of poker”, “rules for screwing a woman’s attention”, “rules of etiquette” … And etc. All this, in my opinion, is the exact outline of our modern life. Each step of a person is clearly spelled out in modern book guides, every day is marked by the “rules of the calendar”, for each beat of our heart – a certain section of the rules of medicine is responsible.

Well, if you think subtly, then when a person strives for stability in life, then this is the first bar to the melody “Oh my life, there are no answers to questions.” As an example, I will give you such a metaphysical case: you just need to imagine such a picture – a person and his heart. When a person is unstable and tries to fight against the system of modern “rules” of life, then his heartbeats in unison with his life – which can be traced on an electrocardiogram, the heart describes an arc-like mountain, which proves that a person is a traveler, “strives up to touch the sky with his hands “Better than mountains are only those mountains that you have never been to”, this is the life credo of an unstable person. Now about stability: if a person is predictable and stable in life, then here again an analogy with the heart will help us. Stability is a straight line; for the heart, a straight line is a death.

The rules in force in our world do not apply to its representations. Let the uniqueness of a person – and the embodiment of life be dear. In the progress of the world, when only silence remains a place for a convention, we must develop the extra-schematic idea of ​​a romantic or a poet. Perhaps it is the feeling of your own freedom that will creak behind you in this sentimental role.

Avoiding any final words – which is the “rule”, I will say: Carpe Diem, do not fall for the standard rules in your life, and definitely do not close the Soul’s eyes to adventures and reading books. It seemed that this is “The End” – Mykola Volkivskyi. But no, – If they are trying to impose some rules of life on you, try to turn them over and read them upside down, or imagine yourself with remote control and rewind these rules backward, as in childhood – it should be very funny.