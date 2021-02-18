The Role of Pharmacists During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The battle against the COVID-19 is continuing up to this date. The ones who are on the frontlines and battling this war are the people in the healthcare industry. Each of them played a vital role in protecting everyone and winning this war. All frontliners were praised for their sacrifice and bravery, but the pharmacists were among the ones who were barely noticed during these times.

It was not easy for everyone who was working on the pandemic’s frontlines as they were the most exposed to the virus and other risk factors that will affect their health. Like our brave nurses, doctors, and other workers working in the line of danger during the pandemic, our pharmacists also have a huge role during these trying times.

The Pharmacists Duty

A pharmacist must provide great pharmaceutical service to the public by assisting the public in their pharmaceutical purchases. However, pharmacists also provide reliable information for treating, detecting, preventing, and managing diseases, including the COVID-19.

Aside from working in pharmacies to provide pharmaceutical care to COVID-19 patients, they are also utilized to spread awareness and information regarding the virus. They were asked to work directly with the community and provide care for patients with persistent medical conditions.

Since the pandemic started, numerous guidelines were published with recommendations for all pharmacists. This also includes their responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pharmacist’s job is as dangerous as the nurses and doctors who work directly with the COVID-19 patients. Some individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but are not yet tested will possibly go to pharmacies to purchase medicine to aid their condition, and pharmacists will be greatly exposed to the virus.

This is why their job is also important in helping the people recover from whatever sickness they are suffering from, including COVID-19, by handing out medicines and other pharmaceutical supplies that these patients need.

Pharmacists Role In COVID-19 Vaccination

And now that we are entering another phase of the pandemic, the vaccination phase, the pharmacist’s scope of practice will once again expand. During the previous public health crisis we experienced, pharmacists were permitted to administer vaccines to the public.

This expansion of the pharmacist’s scope of practice is made possible by the Governor’s executive order or emergency legislation of each state. Today, pharmacists were also asked to participate in the mass vaccination program, which makes them a central part of the vaccines’ rollout.

There are billions of people worldwide that need to be vaccinated, and our nurses and doctors, and even nursing aid’s hands are already full due to the number of COVID-19 patients they are handling.

The pharmacists’ role in the vaccination rollout is more important in the rural areas because some small towns only have their local pharmacists as the health care professionals. But despite their huge contribution to the healthcare industry, especially during a public health crisis, these professionals were underrated.

There are enough reasons why pharmacists should be appreciated. You can visit this site https://www.buzzrx.com/blog/why-we-should-appreciate-our-pharmacists to know more about why you should start appreciating our pharmacists with or without a pandemic.

Types of Pharmacists

There are many types of pharmacists. Although they all have the same goal, each type has a specific field that they focus on depending on their setting. Here are the different types of pharmacists that you might come across.

Hospital Pharmacists. They are the ones you often encounter in your local pharmacies and groceries.

They are the ones you often encounter in your local pharmacies and groceries. Ambulatory Care Pharmacists. Pharmacists that provide services in clinics and surgery centers.

Pharmacists that provide services in clinics and surgery centers. Hospital Pharmacists. Pharmacists who worked in hospital pharmacies.

Pharmacists who worked in hospital pharmacies. Specialty Drug Pharmacists. They are similar to community pharmacists. The only difference is that they dispense specialty drugs, so they are only found in retail pharmacies.

They are similar to community pharmacists. The only difference is that they dispense specialty drugs, so they are only found in retail pharmacies. Long-Term Care Pharmacists. They are the ones who provide their service in nursing homes to help caregivers in dispensing medicines.

They are the ones who provide their service in nursing homes to help caregivers in dispensing medicines. Home Health and Infusion Pharmacists. These pharmacists are the ones who provide medicines in infusion clinics or at the patient’s home.

These pharmacists are the ones who provide medicines in infusion clinics or at the patient’s home. Oncology Pharmacists. They are the one who focuses on dispensing drugs to cancer patients.

They are the one who focuses on dispensing drugs to cancer patients. Nuclear Pharmacists. They are the ones who handle and dispense medication that contains radioactive materials for treatment use in hospitals and clinics.

They are the ones who handle and dispense medication that contains radioactive materials for treatment use in hospitals and clinics. Managed Care Pharmacists. This term is used for pharmacists who handle various tasks from dispensing of medicines to cost management.

This term is used for pharmacists who handle various tasks from dispensing of medicines to cost management. Compounding Pharmacists. These pharmacists are the ones who mix and combine ingredients to create medications that are not available off the shelf.

These pharmacists are the ones who mix and combine ingredients to create medications that are not available off the shelf. Poison Control Pharmacists. They are the ones who you will find on the other line when you call the poison control center.

They are the ones who you will find on the other line when you call the poison control center. Drug Information Pharmacists. They are the pharmacists who gather, assess, and evaluate leaflets and other writing materials of medicines.

They are the pharmacists who gather, assess, and evaluate leaflets and other writing materials of medicines. Industry Pharmacists. They are the one who focuses on specific products such as medical devices or biotechnology as a Medical Science Liaison.

They are the one who focuses on specific products such as medical devices or biotechnology as a Medical Science Liaison. Informatics Pharmacists. They are the one who helps with the integration of technology into the healthcare system.

Final Thoughts

Pharmacists have a crucial role in the healthcare industry. Without them, nobody will hand you the right medication that you need to help you recover from your illnesses. A pharmacist’s role is something that the public should be grateful for as they make our lives convenient at some point.