The Role of Luck in Life Success – Aadith Sasi

Luck is the right opportunity at the right time. Even though people do a lot of hard work for the given job, and people recognize it as being very lucky, remember those words are not to hurt your determination but to tell you that you got the right chance. What does it take to succeed? What are the secrets of the most successful people? There is a deep underlying assumption, however, that we can learn from them because it’s their personal characteristics–such as talent, skill, mental toughness, hard work, tenacity, optimism, growth mindset, and emotional intelligence– that got them where they are today. This assumption doesn’t only underlie success magazines, but also how we distribute resources in society, from work opportunities to fame to government grants to public policy decisions. In reality, what is luck? It is the right opportunity at the right time. Even though people do lot of hard work for the given job, and people recognize it as being very lucky, remember those words are not to hurt your determination but to tell you that you got a right chance saya Aadith.

In reality, good fortune has a big role to play in all the matters we do. You may be inclined to think that success is due mainly to personal qualities such as talent, intelligence, skills, smartness, efforts, hard work or risk taking. Perhaps you feel that you don’t have the talent to be wildly successful, or, short changed seeing people less talented enjoying greater material success than you.

The harder I work, the luckier I get

This is a very famous saying said by Abraham Lincoln, the most successful president of The United States of America. Here in this, he means that luck always favours the hardworking people. Always expect luck to favour you after doing hard work.

Luck is believing you’re lucky

This is a popular saying by Tennessee Williams, who just remarks, Luck is just as the confidence in yourself.

Aadith Sasi made a clear depiction of what luck means to him in his life. He tells luck is something which is the difference between a successful person and a non-successful person who is equally talented and has the same confidence level.

He adds, that we should be thankful to the Lord who has made us lucky enough to get the opportunities in life apart from the efforts we put in all and the experience he got through the financial lessons he learned.

Being deeply learned and skilled, being well trained and using well spoken words: this is good luck

Learn to slow down. This way you can spot your lucky opportunities. Surround yourself with people who are actively creating opportunities for themselves. Discover your ‘why’ and what makes you feel fulfilled. When you are excited about life you can create your own lucky events.

If you are hit by one unlucky event after the other, ask yourself: “Am I on the right path? Am I trying to swim upstream?” Maybe it’s time to change tactics! Lucky events are only those that make you excited. Try not to please others when you make life choices. You never know how close (or how far) you are from a lucky event. Never give up!