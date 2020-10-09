Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Role of Journalism in Politics

For most individuals, the realm of politics is largely unknown; it is one thing to comprehend a bulleted list of a candidate’s promises and another thing entirely to understand the inner workings of the government on a day-to-day basis. Even outside the current political climate, journalism plays an essential role in sharing information, offering new […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

For most individuals, the realm of politics is largely unknown; it is one thing to comprehend a bulleted list of a candidate’s promises and another thing entirely to understand the inner workings of the government on a day-to-day basis. Even outside the current political climate, journalism plays an essential role in sharing information, offering new perspectives, and shedding light on that which might otherwise get swept under the rug. Political journalism is critical when it comes to informing the public and promoting critical thought about politics.

Complex Ideas Made Digestible

Without extensive education, many individuals find politics to be difficult to understand or even dull. It is the responsibility of a journalist to not only understand what is happening but to also be able to transform that information into something that anyone can comprehend. This practice is made even more engaging and accessible through social media; confined by character limits or attention spans, journalists are challenged to craft meaningful updates that are informative, factual, and brief for the sake of communicating ideas to their audiences.

Facts and Truth

Contemporary journalism has been the subject of heightened criticism; differences in morals, premature reports, and claims of false information have contributed to this phenomenon. Much like the “publish or perish” standard has harmed the scientific and medical community by encouraging limited review and immediate publication, the demand for near-constant updates and hyper-timely reports have damaged the reputation of some media outlets.

However, journalists who operate in the political field are generally geared toward finding the facts of the story. Even amidst harmful claims about the mainstream media, political journalism still strives to uphold core values of integrity and truth in their work. It is their role and responsibility to uncover what is true and what is false and spin that information into a story for their readers. In politics, it can be challenging to know what politicians stand for, what work they’ve done to support their current ideas, and what is happening behind the scenes. Even with pressure to act quickly, journalists continually aim to do their due diligence when researching and writing a piece in order to present the most accurate information possible. 

Journalism has always served to inform and educate the public, and this has not changed within the realm of political journalism. Because it can be difficult for individuals without a political background to fully grasp the intricacies of politics, journalists serve as a courier of mass amounts of complex information by fact-checking their work and making their work accessible.

Originally published on Dominic-Carter.com.

Dominic Carter - New York, New York

Dominic Carter, Journalist and Reporter at Verizon Fios TV

Dominic Carter is a veteran newsman and has a well-earned reputation as one of the best political reporters in New York television. He has been a steady, reliable fixture in both the radio and television industry for the last 30 years, as well as being a blogger for the Huffington Post.

 

The currently holds two positions. The first one is as a talk show host on WABC radio station in New York. In addition, Dominic works as a full-time journalist with the Verizon Fios news team being a daily political commentator.

 

While Dominic has been on the front lines of nearly every major political news event since he entered the industry, he is also an accomplished author. His highly acclaimed No Momma’s Boy, which was a highly personal memoir. Dominic travels around the country on book tours, taking his readers along on the journey of his life, from the public school system and housing projects inside NYC to a highly successful career in journalism. 

 

Dominic has received the Samuel P. Peabody Award from the Citizens’ Committee for Children, for his vision, innovation, and dedication to children and families. One of the other signs of his recognition in his field, Dominic Carter is a proud member of Inner Circle, a fraternal group of NYC’s top 100 political journalists.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Objective journalists, beholden only to the truth (Dan Perry photo)
Community//

The self-destructive struggle within US journalism

by Dan Perry
Community//

How 2 Millennial Entrepreneurs Use Their Media Platform to Destigmatize Our Fragile Political Climate

by Andrew L. Rossow, Esq.
Community//

Car Globe CEO Sergio Mariscal on His Love Towards Journalism and Passion for Cars

by Scott Autten

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.