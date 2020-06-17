Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Role of Educational Charities in Communities

date 2020-06-17

Educational charities play a pivotal role in human development across the globe. They help the less fortunate to get crucial information about the inevitable threats to their lives. Also, the charities equip the poor with skills and knowledge about how to manage life-threatening conditions. This way, people can lead a decent living and develop themselves since they have the right data to grow. The charities raise awareness regarding HIV/AIDS and cancer, amongst other themes that affect humanity.

The premium purpose of educational charities is to address poverty among the underprivileged in society. Thus, they aim to empower everyone with economic challenges by providing them with skills that enhance their survival tactics. This way, the less fortunate population can become enlightened and acquire productive techniques to ward off poverty. In addition, educational charities create awareness ranging from health to general topics. The mechanism caters to poor children who need basic education. It also offers training and skills to youth and women who hail from humble backgrounds.

Common Underlying Problems

There is a reason why charitable foundations across the globe should focus on educating people so that their efforts can become sustainable. Globally, three primary issues act as threats to human life, especially to the less privileged and impoverished population. They are disease, hunger, and poverty. Despite that, the three life-threatening problems have root causes that hail from ignorance and illiteracy. Therefore, without knowledge and skills, scores of people are likely to suffer from poverty, disease, and hunger.  

Organizations should also be ready to spend significant funds directly on the pressing problems of hunger, disease, and poverty. The good news is that many worldwide charities have enhanced their goals of reducing poverty levels to eradicating poverty altogether. Therefore, they have incorporated tools, mechanisms, measures, and approaches to achieve that objective. In spite of this, however, if education doesn’t take center stage in the interventions and activities, attaining the goals of doing away with disease, hunger, and poverty will be an uphill battle.

There is a great necessity for educational charities to ensure that the less fortunate receive vital information and education in order to combat risks that they face in life. This is the true way to break the vicious cycle of poverty that exists in the community.

This article was originally published on https://dwyerfamilyfoundation.com/

Dwyer &amp; Associates

Patrick Dwyer, Financial Professional

Patrick Dwyer is a passionate philanthropist and finance professional based in Miami, Florida. The spirit of philanthropy was instilled in him as a child, as he used to watch his father make generous donations to their church even when they had little to spare. Once Patrick Dwyer grew up, he wanted to continue to have that same spirit, so he started the Dwyer Family Foundation. As education is one of the main passions he shares with his wife, they chose a number of educational organizations to give back to. Some causes they support are schools that offer special services for students with learning disabilities and programs helping to support educational growth for girls. Patrick Dwyer, along with his wife, aspires to ensure that all children have access to quality educational opportunities through the Dwyer Family Foundation.

As one of America's Top Wealth Advisors of 2018, according to Forbes, Patrick Dwyer has earned his success through diligence and hard work. He maintains a strict schedule that entails waking up at 5 a.m. each morning and getting caught up on financial news. With this routine, Patrick Dwyer is able to stay informed about recent happenings in his industry while also promoting early activity and high productivity throughout the day.

