The Role Of Coaching For Peak Performance

The Role Of Coaching For Peak Performance

In the past few years, more and more people have turned their attention towards coaching, seeking out the guidance of those with more experience. Coaching has evolved as a form of personal or business development, in which a coach offers the necessary support to another person (or organization) in achieving the desired goals or objectives. The support can be provided in more than one way through hands-on training, expert advice, and day-to-day guidance. 

Even though it requires no special training, coaching does demand that one has more experience in a particular field, especially in comparison to the person being coached. Therefore, it is essential not to confuse coaching with mentoring, as these two processes are different. Coaching helps one concentrate on a specific goal or objective, while mentoring takes a more general approach to personal or business development.  

In a few simple words, coaching is the process that takes you from the point you are in your life at the moment to the one you would like to be in. As a coach, you have the power to influence other people, and it is up to you to decide whether that influence will be positive or negative. Coaches must hold themselves accountable to the high coach of ethics. 

So, what is the primary purpose of coaching? Coaching is about bringing another person’s potential into the limelight, using specific tools and techniques. The central focus will be on the present moment and not on the future or the past; for the coach, one of the primary responsibilities is making that other person understand what can be changed now and not later.  

Are all coaches experts in their fields? The answer is no. On the contrary, many people engaged in this field are far from experts. Instead, they possess an instinct and a great set of skills, being interested in helping others find their path. It is both the job and the pleasure of a coach to facilitate the learning process in other people, improving their overall performance. 

Many individuals resort to coaches to change their life. But they make the mistake of thinking that the solution to their problems comes from the outside and not from the inside themselves. A coach should take their time to make the coachee understand that the answers they were looking for were correct in front of them all life. If more help is necessary, a good coach will not hesitate to offer it.  

Each person out there has the potential to do great things. But only a few of us dare to pursue our dreams. Most people are limited by society, our fears, and the judgment coming from other people. Coaches have a difficult job of helping others overcome their fears and unleash their potential without spending too much time thinking about what other people would say.  

As a coach, you must believe in the person you are coaching and help them find the answers they are looking for. Even if you are not an expert in the respective field, you still hold much power in helping others unlock their potential and escape that “stuck” feeling. Coaching is a process, which consumes time and energy, but, in the end, it is all worth it. You have the opportunity of coming into contact with other people, modify their future, and helping them develop unique skills and abilities. Coaches use their personal/business experience, as well as their inherent qualities, to help other people overcome their issues and challenges. Frequently, coaches enter a person’s life, preventing major life mistakes from being made.  

Even though many coaches work on a personal level with other individuals, many of them are hired by organizations. This is known as professional coaching, which is meant to help the company improve its current efficiency and overall performance. Organizations resort to coaching when planning to make a change or going through a hard time; they might also show an interest in the process when there are tense relationships between employees or problems related to the company’s future. 

Company employees can resort to coaching on their own as well. The more pressure they experience, the more likely they are to need a coach. Some of them are interested in managing their time more efficiently, while others need guidance for the next step in their career. Coaching can be of help in the situation that one leads a stressful existence on a personal or professional level; it can be of assistance in developing a better balance between work and home life. Coaches work with other people and help them develop the necessary skills for future growth and development.

How Can I Ensure Coaching Is The Right Fit For My Organization and Me?

It’s not enough to simply teach leaders and managers to coach better. For coaching to make a difference, it needs to be adopted in a capacity that fits within your company culture. Sometimes, that means changes must be made to create a cultural transformation.

Explain the ‘why’—when you work in a busy environment, managers and professionals may see coaching as the latest trend, which means they may not take it seriously. That’s why you must clarify how valuable it is for the organization, its leaders and managers, and its employees. Coaching maximizes the workforce’s skills, motivates staff, helps them to problem-solve, and encourages them to take charge of their development. It’s a great way to gain fresh insights and improve the way we deal with clients! Let everyone know how it aligns with the business to get them onboard.

You do it! —if you want others to embrace coaching, you need to model it. Modeling is a common teaching technique. Others see you do something and notice how successful it is, so they want a piece of the action! If your team becomes the top-performing team—and you can link aspects of this to your coaching—others will follow your lead, and higher management will be onboard with this as well. Model the benefits of adopting a coaching culture within your forward-thinking organization.

Break down the barriers—sometimes, organizational barriers exist to create a coaching culture among leaders and managers. Often, leaders and employees are reluctant to try something new, fearing that it will not work and time will be wasted. The whole culture would need to shift into a learning culture in which the managers ask coaching questions such as, what’s working? What’s not working? How can we support you? What are you trying to do, and what do you think is a better choice? Again, getting higher management on board isn’t always easy, so model it within your team first and deliver feedback to leaders and management about your successes and progress.

Consider a holistic approach to performance coaching that considers the whole person, not just their physical game. This means looking at their lives’ mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects. The mind game is so important because it affects everything else. If a person isn’t mentally well, it will be hard for them to perform physically. They may be easily fatigued, have trouble sleeping, or become injured more easily. By taking a holistic approach, coaches can help their players develop a well-rounded sense of self that will lead to peak performance on and off the field. Not only will this improve their playing, but it will also help them in other areas of their lives. Developing a strong mind-body connection has improved mental and physical health, relationships, and overall wellbeing. So, if you want to take your coaching to the next level, consider a holistic approach.

Reinventing leaders and managers as coaches can draw out creativity, energy, and learning while enabling all staff to be responsible and accountable for their work and development (to a certain extent). Businesses that want to prosper in the future must adopt new ways of working and become adaptable to the change. Remember, you are a powerful and influential figure who can drive this forward.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

