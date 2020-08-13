Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Role of a Financial Advisor

A financial advisor is responsible for more than just advising their clients in stock market trading; they are crucial components in all aspects of effective financial planning. Their main goal is to educate and provide plans to individuals so they can better manage their finances. 

This includes a diverse range of services, such as estate and retirement planning, debt management, budgeting, and taxes. The term financial advisor is an umbrella term for a variety of different financial planners. These include financial coaches, investment professionals, tax professionals, and wealth managers. Each of these professionals can provide specialized advice on different areas of a client’s financial life.

To create an individualized financial plan, the advisor will first ask their client to complete a questionnaire, which gathers information such as assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Using this information, the advisor will then create a comprehensive financial plan that discusses not only financial details, but also more subjective topics, including risk tolerance, family situation, and long-term care risk. Based on this analysis, the plan will lay out various scenarios for the future and how to best financial plan for them.

In many instances, people use financial advisors for investment advice. In this case, the advisor will create an asset allocation, which summarizes the distribution of the client’s financial portfolio across various assets. For risk-averse clients, the majority of their portfolio will be invested in government bonds, certificates of deposit, and money market holdings. Less risk-averse clients will have a higher percentage of their portfolio invested in stocks and corporate bonds.

After creating a financial plan with an advisor, regular meetings will take place to make updates, review goals, and provide advice. It is important to recognize that anyone can benefit from having a financial advisor, regardless of net worth. Whether a client is looking to find a way out of an overwhelming financial situation or simply looking to ensure they are on the right track towards meeting their future goals, a financial advisor can be of assistance. 

Additional reasons for hiring an advisor would be to learn how to invest money effectively or to put in place a current estate plan. Financial advisors can provide invaluable insight into these issues.

The information provided above is a suggestion. Please seek advice from your financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

Robert Henderson Jr., President at The Henderson Financial Group

Located in Miami, Florida, Robert Henderson Jr., is a certified financial planner and tax coach. Although Robert didn't get his start in finance, he left an intense pull to the industry and left a successful real estate career.

Launching The Henderson Financial Group in 1984, Robert and his team help business owners and individuals looking to retire within the next few years. Robert has worked to serve each of his clients and has done much of the heavy lifting to get them where they'd like to be financially. Robert Henderson Jr.'s goal is to provide his clients with a sense of relief, confidence in their financial futures, and a better understanding about how they will achieve their longterm financial goals.

To learn more about Robert Henderson Jr., look for him on social media!

