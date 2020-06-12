Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The role confidence is really playing in your business

How can you connect to your purpose and your vision so you can become a confident business leader

By

I have been thinking a lot over the past few weeks about the role confidence plays when we are trying to grow a business. When I first started my business it took me a while to build up my confidence. Making the transition from employed to self employed and suddenly having to be more visible wasn’t easy. I have worked on and still work on consciously building my confidence each and every day. I am often reminded of one of my favourite quotes, “Confidence is like a muscle: the more you use it, the stronger it gets.” This is definitely a big part of my own business and personal philosophy and something I support my clients with. 

So what if you also struggle with confidence and how do you feel that is playing out in your business? From my experience it can mean everything from not showing up consistently to not putting yourself out there for opportunities and shying away from the “spotlight”. At a deeper level it can mean more than that.

Your belief system and how you feel about yourself directly affects your business, how you show up and the energy you bring to you work. When we get disconnected it can feel like we are stuck in the mud and this is a big reason why working on our core confidence consistently is so important. If we work on creating solid foundations then it is much easier to build from that place so when we are required to step up or put in an uncomfortable situation we are equipped to deal with it.

Once we have mastered that we can focus on the bigger picture and flexing that confidence muscle. That can mean going after those big opportunities which have previously scared us like guest speaking at an event or being interviewed for a podcast or press feature. Being visible requires confidence and that confidence comes from believing in the value and expertise we are bringing to the table, how we are helping people and ultimately embracing who we are warts and all.

So how can you reconnect to yourself, your purpose and build your core confidence?

1) START WITH WHY YOU STARTED YOUR BUSINESS AND WHO YOU HELP AND WRITE OUT YOUR VISION IN A PARAGRAPH OR TWO.

2) THINK ABOUT WHY YOUR CLIENTS LOVE WORKING WITH YOU?

READ THROUGH SOME RECENT CLIENT TESTIMONIALS AND MAKE A NOTE OF THEIR FEEDBACK AND ANY COMMON THREADS. THIS WILL HELP YOU TO FOCUS ON THE VALUE YOU ARE BRINGING THROUGH YOUR WORK.

3) WRITE OUT YOUR POWER WORDS

MAKE A LIST OF YOUR 10 POWER WORDS THESE WORDS CAN BE ANYTHING FROM THE THINGS YOU LOVE ABOUT YOURSELF TO YOUR PROFESSIONAL USP’S. THESE WILL HELP YOU TO BUILD YOUR PERSONAL BRAND SNAPSHOT.

4) REFLECT ON AND HONOUR YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS

IT CAN OFTEN BE TOO EASY TO NOT HONOUR WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY ACHIEVED. LOOK BACK AT THE PAST 3 MONTHS AND MAKE A NOTE ABOUT ALL THOSE ACHIEVEMENTS NOT MATTER HOW SMALL THEY MAY SEEM. PERHAPS YOU DID YOU FIRST INSTAGRAM LIVE OR DELIVERED YOUR FIRST GROUP PROGRAMME.

    victoria watson 1, Personal Brand and Media Coach

    Victoria is a Personal Brand and Media Coach working with female business owners leading the way in the health and wellness industry. 

    Her vision is to help women to build their visibility and to communicate with confidence whether that’s online and through their own marketing, in the media or speaking on stages worldwide.

    She gets to the heart of what makes her clients unique, showing them how to leverage their story and their expertise so they can make more impact.

    In her former corporate marketing career, she worked with travel and lifestyle brands in the UK and Europe starting and her clients regularly appeared in the likes of The Times, Conde Nast Traveller, The Financial Times and Elle Decoration.

    Following a lifelong passion to live in Spain she is now based between the beautiful city of Malaga and the UK. Aside from online coaching and mentoring, she also runs INSPIRE business and wellbeing retreats for women. 

