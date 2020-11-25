The Role and Importance of Art in Our Daily Lives

How investing in good art is not only good business, it’s critical for your brand

Art can change our lives and the way we view the world. It can engage, provoke thought, create moments of discovery. It can inspire, motivate, and transform.

For businesses, art can be an experience that connects people to your brand. From multifamily residential developments to corporate office spaces and hotels, art experiences make you stand apart from the crowd, draw guests in and inspire creativity among employees.

But for many, it begins with the question of return on investment. Is art really good business? In our inaugural State of the Art survey, two thirds of people are certain that art adds enough value that the artwork pays for itself. And almost half of respondents believe artwork adds ROI beyond its cost.

It’s safe to say, art plays a critical role in our daily lives and in business strategy.

Art builds connection with your brand, your employees and the communities you serve

Art can bring your brand to life. In fact, two-thirds of people say it’s ‘absolutely critical’ or ‘very important’ that art expresses the brand, mission and vision.

Truly successful art projects build deep alignment with a brand and its goals. This begins with discovery into who you are as an organization and the brand narrative of your project or property. From there, the challenge is to build an art goal and vision, telling your story in a unique and visual way.

Art can also become an ode to the local flare. An emerging trend is the use of art that takes inspiration from a community, as well as creates a sense of place. At the 7/S Denver Haus, a multifamily apartment complex in Denver, the art experience is built around community engagement. The multifamily dwelling regularly features local emerging artists and themes of color, material and vibrancy to tie into the eclectic neighborhood surrounding 7/S.

Further, don’t overlook the value art can bring to your employees. Art has been found to boost moods, build engagement and create hope. Healthcare programs have utilized all types of art to help their patients remain calm and reduce stress. After all, art has been found to lower levels of anxiety and distress. This is especially poignant given the current climate. As your employees begin to transition back into the office, art can provide a sense of peace and tranquility in an otherwise unsettling time.

Art can connect your employees to your space, developing a deep bond with the narrative of your brand and create a sense of unity. It can also liven up your office space and spark inspiration and new trains of thought.

So how do you incorporate art into your workplace? Think about programs to engage your employees in art, the emotion and motivation behind it. Create an engaging art experience at your office, with rotating exhibitions from local artists. Do staff meetings at local cultural spaces. You can even embrace art while working from home. At NINE dot ARTS, we wanted our employees to connect to art, even while working from their homes. So we allowed each employee to pick out a piece of art for their home office. These types of small gestures keep art front and center for your employees, sparking creativity and productivity

Art creates unforgettable moments

Part of finding the right art for your space involves thinking through how someone will experience the art:

How will it be viewed?

Where will it be viewed?

How do people flow through the space?

What story do you want the art to tell?

What are the existing architectural features you’ll need to consider?

While many think of art as simply being hung on walls, there has been a recent surge in large scale art pieces. These impactful creations are not only eye catching, but also create unforgettable moments for the viewer.

The recent Rev360 project in the Rino Art District did exactly that. A massive 55-foot-tall, 120-foot-wide public mural placed on a parking garage draws people in from the street. Its colossal scale makes people stop and look and invites them into a place where they can find more art and more experiences.

Another example is the Dairy Block Alley in downtown Denver. The Spilt Milk art installation is a landmark worth sharing. It’s rare to not see someone taking a selfie or a picture of the piece. And social sharing is good for business.

Businesses should consider all facets of their building and development when incorporating art. From a parking garage to an alley or an out-of-the-way stairwell , look for ways to make your space share-worthy, utilizing art that cultivates moments and memories.

Art builds experience

Over 90 percent of people say art installations elicit positive feedback. Art can stop us in our tracks, invite us in, make us think, and create a sense of place. Art can also pull us into a larger story.

The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Georgia includes over 1,200 total pieces of art. It feels like a personal collection, gained over a lifetime of adventure. And that’s exactly what Perry Lane is striving for.

In order to immerse their guests in the stunning art collection featured throughout their property, the Perry Lane Hotel created a fictional character named Adelaide Harcourt who shared her collection of heirlooms, mementos, and artwork with the Perry Lane. A custom coffee table book tells the story of each piece from Adelaide’s point of view and an online tour of the collection draws visitors into the story, before, during, and even after their stay.

How art can continue to impact our daily lives and build better business

The stories brands choose to share will help set them apart in the new normal. A thoughtful, cohesive art experience unites a brand’s narrative and shares it in a visually stunning way.

After all, art is about more than a single artwork. It’s about curating a collection that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.