If you are wondering how to be more successful at work, chances are being more confident is at the top of the list. Building confidence is an investment in yourself. It takes time, effort, and a little patience to work on becoming more confident, but the return on investment is well worth it.

Why Confidence in the Workplace is So Important

Confidence in the workplace is knowing what value you provide and conveying it to others. It doesn’t assume you’re perfect, and it’s not arrogance, but it IS believing that despite your imperfections, inexperience, or failures you still bring value because we ALL have something to work on.

While thoughts like “What if I fail?” might still arise, they won’t be immobilizing. Self-confidence helps you stretch your boundaries and willingness to take on more challenging tasks and as a result, others begin to see you as a highly capable contributor, which makes advancement more likely. Why? Because the way we see ourselves affects how others see and treat us – even in the workplace.

The ROI on Confidence

A return on investment usually results in monetary profit. But can you put a price on confidence? Sometimes. For example, if your confident attitude was part of the reason that you got a promotion over others, and your salary increased by a certain amount, then yes. Perhaps the ROI cannot be equated in dollar amounts every time but being confident can advance your career in so many ways. It’s a return on investment that is priceless in a way because it will benefit you, both professionally and personally.

Some of the top traits employers look for when hiring a candidate are professionalism, enthusiasm, and good interpersonal skills, which are all a result of having confidence. Employers seek to hire confident employees because they contribute in a positive manner, are good motivators, and make great role models within the organization.

Beyond getting hired for a position, confidence also helps in your job in the following ways:

Increased Productivity: Increased confidence means you will be more likely to get involved in challenging projects. This pushes your boundaries, and out of your comfort zone which encourages you to achieve new goals. Managers will learn to trust you with projects because they know you will be productive and get it done.

Better Communication: Confidence enables you to speak clearly and with conviction. Professionals that can communicate with confidence convey what they want to co-workers and clients in an efficient way. Effective communication is a key to career advancement.

Role Model: Employers value employees with confidence because they are a good influence on other co-workers. When you are confident, people are more willing to listen to you, which gives you increased credibility. In addition, self-confidence employees in customer-focused or sales positions help to portray a positive brand perception for the company.

Leadership Presence: Self-confidence plays a role in leadership presence, which is important for being considered for important work and promotions. You create presence in how you think, how you act, and how you use your voice. People trust those who are more confident rather than those who exhibit nervousness and anxiety. Those that speak up and are assertive in their beliefs are those that get noticed by others, including management.

Positive Energy: Confidence gives you positive energy to tackle your professional and personal goals. The more motivated you are, the more likely you are to take action in achieving those goals and overcoming any obstacles in the way. Self-confidence gives you the skills and ability to handle any setbacks that come along the way with a good attitude. Maintaining positive energy means that challenges that come along won’t be crippling, but rather motivating to overcome them.

Less Stress: Self-confidence influences our health. Those that feel good about themselves exhibit less stress in the workplace and have more positive interactions. You are less likely to achieve your goals at work if you are burdened by too much stress and self-doubt. This means you are able to get more done in less time because you are not wasting time stressing and worrying.

Self-confident people are more likely to be successful in their careers for several reasons. People who take the time to cultivate their confidence do well in their careers because they are more motivated to achieve goals and keep moving forward. Investing in yourself and enhancing your level of confidence is a worthwhile journey as it shapes your career and how others value you.