The Rock- Three Branding Lessons to Create Your Own Strong Personal Brand

Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” is one of the most impressive celebrity and business brands in the world. His ability to promote his personal brand and successfully re-launch brands has made him brands seek to use his #brand #influencer star-status. His branding collaborations with Under Armour underpinned by his personal brand motto, ‘Hardest worker in the room.’ is an illustration.

Tom Brady #NFL American football quarterback now for the #TampaBayBuccaneers, like the Rock is in a league of his own. recently gave a” Shoutout to #underarmour and @solesbysir.” For their support the @tb12Foundation in the 2021 NFL My Cause My Cleats charity auction. Brady stated in his #instagram post “All of these foundations are special to me, and during such a tough year, they are all doing great work to support so many people. “

Tom Brady has also had a remarkable career and is a sustainable personal brand and success story.

The Rock gains incredible brand loyalty consistently, seen in his cross- over multi-platform brand status; the Rock’s Pre-launch Branding Campaign had him recently named Instagram’s American male with the largest following of over 215 million. While the #ForbesWoman of the Year, #KimKardashian was recognised for her unprecedented brand loyalty also gained her a record-breaking number of #Instagram followers of 203 million.

All brands can gain from applying these branding principles from influencers, brand builders and even those small business brands promoting only to their local community, past career colleagues, friends and family to build an influential brand.

Three Branding Lessons to Create Your Own Strong Personal Brand

Brand Extension & Diversity

Gaining free promotion for his products and deepening his brand’s consistency, Johnson for example wears Under Armour in his films. Johnson makes his branding collaboration decisions with products consistent with his values and lifestyle which it makes it easy for him to integrating and promote products he uses.

As a wrestler, Johnson overcame a common issue of risk adversity to enter the film making industry and has leveraged his now movie star status into motivational speaking, countless movies, branded merchandise, brand endorsements, his own production and marketing firms and his own brand of tequila, ‘Teremana’ which premium brand embodies passion, positivity, hard work and fun.

Taking Control with Brand Creative

Allowing him to control the brand creative content, brand communication channels and brand messaging #therock has created his own brand empire with strategic brand ownership. His own businesses; Seven Bucks Productions contributes to the production while Johnson’s marketing agency, Seven Bucks Creative, helps promote all of his creative projects.

Similarly, Oprah Winfrey elected to control her brand by creating her own production company Harpo and OWN channel.

Relationship Branding in Non-Traditional New markets

Johnson Johnson has worked hard cultivating new markets and that foresight has contributed to his brand’s success. Because of the Rock’s popularity in wrestle gained him a world-wide appeal using non-traditional Hollywood branding strategies the potential for success has been enormous. Allowing him to create Chinese and Japanese branding collaborations, which others may have ignored there. For example, his 2019 film Skyscraper was extremely popular in Asian market, which has helped expand his brand to new markets. Like Transformers it is likely to become a cult action movie ‘Skyscraper” became the top grossing title worldwide that weekend as a result of over $48 million takings in its Chinese opening weekend.

Johnson also has been able to build his personal brand and promote his movies in innovative markets by leveraging the movies film location such as in Hawaii with the movie ‘Moana’ and the ‘Skyscraper.’

While Johnson’s branding success, business acumen and branding strategies are consistent with branding strategies adopted by other celebrity brands like the Kardashians, LeBron, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Building your #PersonalBrand on firm foundations using these three brand strategies of #DwayneJohnson, #TheRock requires a #strong attitude and lifestyle. Jump the Q's complimentary Brand Journal at www.brandyourselfblueprint.com captures Johnson's branding blueprint for success. Johnson's branding success from creating solid foundations and sustainable brand success has resulted from his business acumen and branding strategies, consistent with branding principles adopted by other celebrity brands like the Trump, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Apple, Kardashians, LeBron, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

