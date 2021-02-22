The Road to Success is Never a Straight Line

Adapt, evolve, reinvent.

In any journey, professional or personal, there are many starts and finishes. These “chapters” are full of success, failures, false starts and detours.

In my experience, I’ve learned that it’s not where you start, but where you finish.

Everyone defines success differently, but there are three strategies that form the blueprint for achieving success; however you define it.

Adapting. Evolving. Reinventing.

Oops… let me add a fourth — surrounding yourself with great people.

Throughout my professional journey, I have held 16 job titles over a 35 year career. Talk about starts and finishes. I’ve seen tons of change, uncertainty, successes and failures.

Along the way, I learned many lessons from the best school….The School of Hard Knocks.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing these lessons, and how you can use my failures (and a few successes) to adapt, evolve and reinvent yourself.

From the impact of my parents and the support of my wife, to the end of one chapter and the start of another, my journey has taught me many lessons that I want to share.

Why? Hopefully, my lessons learned, with the accuracy of hindsight, will provide actionable ideas and perhaps, a bit of inspiration too.

The six lessons I’ll be sharing are:

The importance of a strong foundation “If you don’t know where you’re going, all roads will lead you there.” Failing is not falling down, it’s staying down. Breakthrough moments are right around the corner. Reinvent often; Big ears and thick skin. You are never really finished

As you can probably piece together from the lessons above, the key components of a blueprint for success — adapting, evolving and reinventing — are embedded throughout.

I look forward to sharing lesson one with you very soon.

– Tony

This article was originally published on medium.com on 5/8/2019.