If success was free, everyone would have it. But there are few successful individuals and each of them had put in enough productive work before they received anything in return. That’s important, and it’s fair enough. While working hard on what you believe in, you’re understanding it’s true value. You begin to respect the work itself, to build some good qualities along the way, and to learn important life lessons during it.

With the kind of competition we have today in the world, it is not easy to become a sportsperson. Many dream but only some have the courage to actually turn that into reality. Hard work is a pre-requisite to follow through any passion and sports and physical fitness is about both mental and physical strength. Truitt was no ordinary player. He was only six years old when he started playing soccer and his passion led him to new doors and opportunities starting from the young age of 11. He currently plays professional soccer. Battin is currently one of the seven USA pro-FIFA soccer players playing in Europe.

Battin says, Hard work is the most important key to success. Without being willing to work hard and put everything into a venture, success is nearly impossible. No matter what industry you work in, hard work and team spirit is the recipe for success. However, as every business owner, manager and entrepreneur will tell you, some days are significantly more productive than others.

Achievements without hard work are impossible. An idle person can never gain anything if they sit and wait for a better opportunity to come. The person who is working hard is able to gain success and happiness in life. Nothing is easy to be achieve in life without doing any hard work. Everyone has the ability to work hard. The difference between someone mediocre and someone who has achieved greatness is the determination and drive they put into what they do. Through hard work even the mediocre can achieve success. There is never any shortcuts to success, but hard work complimented with the desire to achieve, determination, and always being motivated to get after your goal, it makes success becomes bigger. Hard work only works as hard as you do, and the level of success reached will only be as high as an individuals work level says Truitt Battin.

<

Working towards your goals and dreams can be challenging. This is why we have put together a list of 30 hard work quotes from some of the greatest achievers of our generation to get you motivated. The path to success is always a bumpy one. Hopefully, these motivational hard working quotes will help you see the light at the end of the tunnel and make your dreams come true.

Hard work is a fundamental part of life if you want to be successful in any field. There is no getting away from this. Work isn’t always fun, but it is necessary. Life is all about opportunity. The more you put yourself out there, the more opportunities you will be presented with. We do not regret the opportunities we took, it’s the ones we don’t take that we regret he quoted.