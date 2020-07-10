The Road To 10 Figures: With Advice From Fotios Tsiouklas and Alan Gokoglu

What does it take to get to 10 figures? Yes, we are talking about a billion-dollar net worth. In today’s world, there are traditional and non-traditional ways to expand your income. The traditional approach involves completing your University degree in a field that pays well. Here we are talking about industries such as tech, healthcare, financial management, energy sector, plus many more.

Still, there are non-traditional approaches to reaching way beyond and gaining that 10-figure income. This article will look at some of these non-traditional jobs.

#1. The Tech Niche

Unsurprisingly, the tech world remains one of the most lucrative places to land a 10 figure salary. Whether you have completed your education or not, the tech industry is one place that you can start a product and make your sales.

There are many things that you can do in the tech niche. For instance, you can develop digital products. What kind of digital products can you sell? The most popular products are ebooks, software, photographs, courses, plus many more. Selling a course online can earn you a salary of at least $50K per month.

You don’t have to complete a university degree in some tech field to gain the skills you need for this market. Instead, you can opt for alternative education, such as engaging in a coding boot camp or summer school for app development. These alternatives are cheaper and can offer you much-needed skills.

#2. Ecommerce

Setting up an ecommerce business is a great way to boost your income. Unfortunately, most people are hesitant to set up an ecommerce business due to issues finding the right product to sell, how to market to the right clients, and choosing the right technology.

The truth is that, like any other business, ecommerce has its challenges. Yet, when done right, it can reap great rewards. An ecommerce business is relatively cheaper to set up than a brick and mortar business. Moreover, it is easier to optimize and manage.

#3. Influencers

Influencer marketing is one of the fastest-growing industries today. In 2016, this industry was at $1.7 billion. But, growth has continued since then, and the industry was at $4.6 billion by 2018. Who are influencers? The term influencer refers to a person or brand that can influence another person’s purchasing decisions. The growth of social media users around the world resulted in the rise of influencers. A person who has a passion for beauty, for instance, can set up a YouTube video where they recommend beauty products to their audience.

Becoming an influencer is a great way to earn a 10 figure salary. Although it takes time to build to at least 1000 followers, with the right content, you can make more than $100,000 per month.

#4. Venture Capital

A successful business requires three factors. These include the right team, a great idea, and the right timing. Without the right team, the company faces the risk of failing in the intense market competition.

Most startups look to raise capital either to scale their growth or to achieve their market goals. Most of these goals require hundreds of capital investment. So how do you get these investments? Through venture capital.

Consider reaching out to venture capital firms such as Sequoia, Accel, Benchmark, and many more. Having one venture capitalist on your board is a sure way to boost your income to 10 figures.

#5. Internet

The internet has become the leading platform for job opportunities. For instance, platforms such as Facebook, eBay, Airbnb, Quora, and Pinterest have become great platforms for reaching out to the target audience and making sales. How do you earn from Quora, for instance? Well, there are several ways to go about this. The first step is to build your social brand on Quora so that your audience can trust your answers. You can build your brand by providing answers to questions relevant to your niche. The Quora platform has more than 3000 to 5000 questions asked daily!. By answering these questions, you manage to build your reputation.

The Founders of Kickspan, Alan Gokoglu and Fotios Tsiouklas, explain “Always consider opportunity cost and try to get your answer on whether something will work as quickly as possible by seeing how the market responds to it or components of it such as landing pages to gauge interest”. This applies to any business especially one where transactions can take place on the internet.

When trying to scale or start a business, take this advice into consideration especially if you’re trying to hit that 10 figure mark. It will not be easy so do not expect it to happen overnight. This is definitely long term advice.