The Rising Prominence of African Sustainable Cities

By

Urban areas are becoming more popular with each passing year; by 2050, it is projected that around 68% of the world’s population will live in cities. This shift to an urban residence majority makes for increased opportunities in business and lifestyle, but it also presents challenges when it comes to environmental protection and sustainability.

The impact of urban centers on the environment is largely negative. With rapidly-growing populations and increased demand for transportation, sustenance, and energy, cities that strive to accommodate their inhabitants risk increasing their carbon footprint and accelerating the decline of the planet’s resources. Keeping this detrimental potential in mind, city planners around the world have sought solutions to promote eco-friendly urban living solutions. 

Already, cities like Copenhagen, Denmark, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Portland, Oregon have integrated eco-friendly practices and features to support growing populations as well as the environment. With features such as public transportation powered by renewable energy, bike lanes, and a heightened awareness of water consumption, these cities have made small changes that have a big impact. 

In order to be both sustainable and eco-friendly, a city must focus on its social, economic, and environment impact. Key features of a sustainable eco-city include food and water self-sustenance, minimized pollution output, and population growth accommodations.

The inaugural African Climate Summit in 2019 hosted discussions pertaining to climate risk and urban areas with sustainable cities being presented as a possible solution. Across the African continent, cities have begun adopting sustainable practices. Some nations, like Nigeria, have pledged to abide by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations; these goals include sustainable city and community design, affordable and clean energy, and climate action.

Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, which is already home to more than 24 million individuals, will host the Chagoury Group’s Eko Atlantic project; located on Victoria Island, Eko Atlantic will feature mixed-use buildings, green infrastructure, and world-class public transportation as a demonstration of sustainability in urban settings. Additional initiatives will include self-sufficient clean power supplies, an abundance of locally-sourced greenery, and innovative traffic solutions.

The future of urban development is sustainable. With sustainable, eco-friendly practices and designs, developers can improve existing cities in addition to creating new ones, thereby promoting a greener existence in urban centers in Africa and around the world.

Originally published on RonaldChagouryJr.net.

    Ronald Chagoury Jr., Vice Chairman at South Energyx Nigeria Limited | Eko Atlantic

    Ronald Chagoury Jr. is based in Lagos, Nigeria where he's serving as a Representative for The Chagoury Group, as well as Vice Chairman for one of the subsidiaries - South Energyx Nigeria Limited - which is privately funding a groundbreaking project: Eko Atlantic. Built off the coast of Lagos near Victoria Island, Eko Atlantic covers 10 million square metres of land reclaimed from the ocean that is ripe with opportunity for investors and the growing population of Lagos.

    Through his work at both the Chagoury Group and on Eko Atlantic, Ronald Chagoury Jr. is able to actualize two of his life's missions: building more sustainable cities and making existing cities greener. Ronald is focused on sustainability as whole, looking for ways to cut carbon emissions and combat climate change. He's interested in halting deforestation - one of the quickest ways to reverse carbon emissions - as well as new technology like lab-grown meat, which produces 80-90% fewer carbon emissions than cattle.

    Learn more about Ronald Chagoury Jr. and the innovative work he's doing by visiting his website!

