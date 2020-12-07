Do You Have What It Takes? The world is going through the biggest changes in history. We are living in a new era with unprecedented conditions at all levels: unstable external environment, changing political and financial forces, technological advancements, global warming, etc. In this new phase of globalisation, the role of society is being reinvented […]
The world is going through the biggest changes in history. We are living in a new era with unprecedented conditions at all levels: unstable external environment, changing political and financial forces, technological advancements, global warming, etc. In this new phase of globalisation, the role of society is being reinvented and ordinary people are taking back their power, and in doing so, the rise of ordinary heroes begins.
Ordinary people blame their circumstances and make excuses. They give away their power and place the responsibility for their own happiness in the hands of others. They never stop to consider that they have choices. But we no longer can hide under the blanket. The world at large needs your help. Not only do you have the opportunity to take control of everything that you do, you have the responsibility to do it.
Ordinary heroes take responsibility for their lives. They own their thoughts, actions, decisions and feelings. They understand that they are responsible for how they respond to the environment they find themselves in. Ordinary heroes are people who rise above conformity to go beyond their comfort zone and do extraordinary things.
This new breed of heroes does not need a title to make a difference. They are focused, motivated individuals, driven by a sense of internal direction and a sense of purpose that, in turn, is positively transforming the world we live in.
So, who are today’s heroes? Irrespective of their jobs or life circumstances, there are some people that have the ability to shine in their own right, and are able to impact positively every single person that they come in contact with. They are called heroes because they are able to use their unique gifts and powers and break through all preconceived ideas and moulds in order to create the changes needed to make a difference.
Most of us may not even realise the amazing gifts that lie inside us and may be afraid of our own unique talents. In fact, it is estimated that the average person only uses up to 8% of their full potential. But when we look and focus outside of ourselves we give away our power, which makes us feel lost and powerless, hindering our ability to tap into our greatness.
“Everything is impossible until you do it.” – J. Miller
But how do we find our power? Your journey starts within yourself. We all possess internal voices, what I like to call my BIG voice and my little voice.
Our little voice belittles us and tells us that we are not good enough, we are not worth it, we will never achieve amazing things, that we need to pretend to be someone we are not in order to be liked and accepted by others, etc – any of these sound familiar?
Our BIG voice however tells us not to let others define who we are; it tells us that we can achieve anything we set our mind to. It encourages us to pursue our passions, and provides us with limitless motivation and energy to pursue our dreams and life purpose, giving us room to fail and learn from our own mistakes without the fear of being judged.
Ordinary heroes listen to their BIG voice, as it is in that space that they learn about their gifts and purpose. Learn to ignore your little voice which keeps you stuck, lost and unaccomplished, and get to know yourself and what you have to offer. No matter how big or small your purpose, it is through individual personal accountability that you will make a big difference in your life and the lives of others around you. Find that role that is bigger than you, that role in which you want to be your best, irrespective of title. Become aware of your passions and what drives you to want to better yourself.
Don’t give away your power. You cannot live an extraordinary life by making ordinary choices. Become a hero. Lead from the inside out and let the world see you for who you really are. What you do matters. Your gifts matter. Help us make the world a better place.
So, do you have what it takes to be a hero? Join us.
Isabel is a Peak Performance Strategist and experienced ICF Leadership Coach with over 20 years of international work experience holding senior positions within the hospitality industry in countries around the world, as well as Executive and Leadership coaching, mentoring and training. Isabel specializes in high performance strategy, leadership development and building organizational culture. More available on www.isabelvalle.com
